The ones who remained until the end applauded Danny Manning after his first game as interim head coach. As he walked off the floor, Manning’s eyes glanced in the direction of the Xfinity Center scoreboard — with the 67-61 loss to Northwestern glowing in orange. If Manning heard a man holler “Go Danny!” he didn’t appear to acknowledge the encouragement.
His stoic expression matched those of his players. The previous 48 hours, since Mark Turgeon and the school agreed to end his Terrapins tenure eight games into his 11th season, had been draining. On Wednesday, following a loss to Virginia Tech, fans booed. By Friday, Turgeon had informed the team that he had coached his last game in College Park.
In the aftermath, as seen Sunday afternoon, the team in white and red still hadn’t settled down.
“It seems like a lot longer than 48 hours,” Manning said. “That’s not in the coaching manual. That’s not in the coaching playbook. It’s not, situations like that. We got the information, had a chance to visit with Turge. There was a lot of emotion, and rightfully so.”
Manning wanted the reporters in the room to comprehend how jarring it had been, so he came up with something that sounded more like a terrifying weather forecast.
“A tornado, whirlwind of emotions,” he called it.
Although upbeat dance songs accompanied pregame warmups and the lights went dark to build anticipation for the announcement of the starters, as usual, the atmosphere did little to suggest things were normal around here.
There were plenty of empty red seats in Xfinity Center; the school announced an attendance of 13,958, but there were far fewer fans than you would expect for the Big Ten opener. The ride-or-dies showed up, of course, but even the seven fans who wore suit jackets and slacks to mimic Turgeon’s pre-pandemic attire — for many seasons they called themselves the Turgeonites — added sunglasses to complete the look.
“Because it’s a funeral,” one of them said. “It’s kind of sad.”
They now identify as the Manningites, and another member of the group held a cardboard sign that read: “Open to Work.”
Turgeon’s most faithful fans weren’t the only ones who remembered him. His shadow hovered over the postgame press gatherings; Northwestern Coach Chris Collins dedicated his opening remarks to his former colleague.
“I hope Coach Turgeon is being celebrated for what he did here,” Collins said before taking questions.
Manning, too, offered his thoughts on Turgeon before he mixed well-timed humor, sensitivity and straight-to-the-core honesty during his time with reporters. Because Manning is so much taller than his predecessor, a Maryland official had to boost the microphone on top of a wicker basket and stacks of copy paper so it could reach Manning. And though he came to College Park less than a year ago to be Turgeon’s assistant, Manning worked the mic like the longtime head coach he is.
When asked whether the past 48 hours had led to his team’s struggles, Manning replied simply, “[We] didn’t play well enough.”
That diagnosis made sense because the Terps spent much of the second half in an offensive freeze; a four-minute scoring drought early in the half let Northwestern take an eight-point lead. Then Maryland played the final 4½ minutes with just one field goal — a meaningless dunk at the end.
While the Terrapins missed 13 of 23 attempts from beyond the three-point arc, Northwestern was cashing in paint points. With a little more than five minutes to play in a two-point game, Northwestern chased down a long rebound after a missed three; on the sideline, Manning squatted and clapped and spread his long arms, trying to will his team to “D” up. Instead, 6-foot-4 guard Chase Audige got inside for a layup for two of Northwestern’s 32 points in the paint. Maryland scored only a dozen.
The Terps also had 14 turnovers, many of which came from senior guard Eric Ayala, one of the few stabilizing forces on a roster full of transfers. Ayala had spent three-plus years in Turgeon’s system, and in his first time on the floor without his old coach, he had perhaps his worst game of the season: 10 points on 2-for-12 shooting with six turnovers.
“It was definitely tough,” Ayala said of Turgeon’s exit. “It’s still kind of unreal. ... It kind of felt like when we heard we [weren’t] going to play in the NCAA tournament through covid [in 2020]. It kind of had that feel to it, that shock. And we’re still trying to get through it.”
On Sunday, the Terps made it clear that they need more time to rebound from the shock. At least now they have a week before next Sunday’s game against Florida, giving them space to exhale and embrace a future with Manning. Maryland won’t be rebuilt in a day — and it definitely will take longer than 48 hours.
