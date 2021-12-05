Manning, too, offered his thoughts on Turgeon before he mixed well-timed humor, sensitivity and straight-to-the-core honesty during his time with reporters. Because Manning is so much taller than his predecessor, a Maryland official had to boost the microphone on top of a wicker basket and stacks of copy paper so it could reach Manning. And though he came to College Park less than a year ago to be Turgeon’s assistant, Manning worked the mic like the longtime head coach he is.