“I don’t even remember what I said, but I was challenging them,” Ewing said. “These are the types of games that we want to play. These are the types of games that we’re going to be playing when our conference season starts, so you want to put forth your best.”
The Hoyas fell to South Carolina, 80-67, at Colonial Life Arena on Sunday afternoon. They hung tough with their SEC opponent for a while, keeping the game within an eight-point margin for much of the second half thanks to spotty South Carolina shooting, but the Hoyas succumbed to a 13-4 Gamecocks run down the stretch.
As in most games for Georgetown (3-4) this season, the talent appeared in flashes. But Ewing was more frustrated by his team’s effort and focus, he said.
“I thought they out-physicaled us,” Ewing said. “Even though we had 21 offensive rebounds, we weren’t able to capitalize on them the way they were. They had 16 offensive rebounds, and they got 21 points out of it. We turned the ball over too many times. ... I didn’t think we put forth the effort or the intensity — the right effort — that we needed to be able to come away with a road win tonight.”
The Hoyas were led by graduate guard Donald Carey, who finished with 20 points on 6-for-12 shooting. Carey was the only Hoyas player to hit more than one three-pointer — he went 4 for 8 — and he collected seven rebounds.
Aminu Mohammed added 17 points on 6-for-11 shooting, and Dante Harris scored 13 on 4-for-13 shooting.
The Gamecocks (6-2) bounced back from an 80-56 loss to Coastal Carolina on Wednesday.
Here’s what to know from Sunday’s game:
Problems in the paint
Georgetown had a clear size advantage, but South Carolina had a field day down low.
The Gamecocks got season-best performances from several of their big men, among them AJ Wilson (nine points) and Wildens Leveque (14 points, including a one-handed alley-oop on the fast break).
The Hoyas had the resources to prevent that: They had four players on their roster Sunday who are listed as 6-foot-10 or taller — and that’s without 7-foot starting center Timothy Ighoefe, who didn’t play because of a hand injury.
But they couldn’t.
“We just have to do a much better job,” Ewing said. “They had 42 points to our 30 [in the paint]. We have to do a much better job in there. We got to get the ball to Ryan Mutombo when he’s open. That’s something that we talked about. When Timothy Ighoefe comes back, he has to be a force in there, both offensively and defensively.”
Ewing said his team has the potential to be great at the end of the year. And that’s worth heeding. The Hoyas, after all, won four straight games in last season’s Big East tournament to earn their first trip to the NCAA tournament since 2015.
“I do believe in my guys,” Ewing said. “I do believe that at the end of the year we’re going to have a very good team. But like I always tell people: ‘In life, you’re going to have bumps in the road.’ And tonight was one of those bumps. It’s going to be [dependent] on how we come out of this.”
Poor three-point shooting
The Hoyas shot just 5 for 24 from the three-point line, and they didn’t relent even though the ball wasn’t going in. Kaiden Rice finished 0 for 10 from the field and 0 for 8 from three-point range for no points in 21 minutes.
Ewing and Martin
South Carolina Coach Frank Martin credits late Hall of Famer John Thompson Jr. and the Georgetown program with helping him fall in love with the game. He spoke about that at length after the game — describing how his introduction to and obsession with the sport began in the early 1980s, when ESPN would air Big East games on tape delay.
“And guess who’s a freshman in 1982? Patrick Ewing,” Martin said. “And I’m watching Georgetown play North Carolina in the finals … and I fell in love with Georgetown basketball. And you know who represented Georgetown basketball? Patrick Ewing.”
Several others on whom Ewing has had an impact were in Columbia on Sunday, including Tracy McGrady, whom Ewing played and coached with; Dikembe Mutombo, father of freshman forward Ryan; and South Carolina great Alex English.
