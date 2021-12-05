Turgeon was in his 11th season but dropped his final two games as Maryland struggled to generate offense in losses to Louisville and Virginia Tech. The Terps’ Big Ten opener wasn’t much better: Maryland (5-4, 0-1) shot just 28.8 percent.
“We didn’t play well enough,” Manning said. “We shared this with our young men. Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us. We have to figure out a way when we get out there.”
Pete Nance scored 17 points and Boo Buie added 14 for the Wildcats (6-2, 1-0), who won in College Park for the first time in six visits since Maryland entered the Big Ten in 2014-15.
Aside from junior Hakim Hart, who scored a game-high 18 points, there was little consistent offensive punch. Maryland’s four other starters combined to shoot 20 percent, but the Terps still found themselves within 57-54 with three minutes to play.
Yet on the possession following the final television timeout, Nance put back an offensive rebound. After Maryland’s Julian Reese missed at the other end, Nance connected on a jumper with 2:04 left to make it 61-54, and the Terps never got within a possession again.
“We went up a little bit and had a little run and then with three, four minutes left, we’re down three,” guard Eric Ayala said. “We just have to lock in on certain possessions and just figure it out. We’re still all new. It’s a new environment. We’re getting better, though. We’re definitely close. It’s right there.”
The roster was overhauled in the offseason, bringing in starters at point guard (Fatts Russell) and center (Qudus Wahab) via transfer. Xavier Green and Ian Martinez, two of Maryland’s top reserves, also transferred in, and Reese quickly established himself as a frontcourt reserve option as a freshman.
It seemed the offseason moves plugged the obvious holes from last season, when Hart played out of position at point guard and there was no rugged, bulky post option. Instead, the pieces haven’t fit together, which led to Turgeon’s emotional exit when he met with his team.
“It was a lot of emotion,” said Manning, a former head coach at Tulsa and Wake Forest and a college teammate of Turgeon’s at Kansas in the 1980s. “These guys came to Maryland to play for Turge. He signed their scholarship papers. He signs our checks. He hired us as a staff. It was extremely hard.”
Sunday’s performance, with 14 turnovers and a 32-12 deficit in the paint, didn’t help a team frustrated by how the past month has unfolded.
“If the ball bounces our way a couple times, we make a couple adjustments and that possession [ending with the Nance putback] goes a different way for us, it could be a different story,” Ayala said. “We have a lot of season left. It’s still early.”
Here’s what to know from Sunday’s game:
Hart thrives
Hart’s 18-point outing on 7-for-10 shooting was the third highest of his career, behind a 32-point game last season against Saint Peter’s and a 24-point showing last month against Richmond. He added seven rebounds and was a bright spot on a day when only one other Maryland player shot better than 25 percent.
“He shot the ball well, and we had a lot of guys who didn’t shoot it well and a lot of guys get to the free throw line,” Manning said. “Across the board, those are things we have to continue to work on. Hakim, offensively, he gave us a chance to be in the ballgame.”
Martinez out, Dockery in
Martinez’s day ended after 16 seconds on the court when he collided with another player and then hit his head on the floor. Teammates helped the sophomore guard off the floor after athletic trainers attended to him.
“I’m not a doctor, but when I went out there, he looked out of it,” Manning said. “I’m not a doctor, right? But I hit my head on the wood a few times.”
With Martinez sidelined, sophomore Marcus Dockery made his first appearance since logging three minutes against Quinnipiac in the Nov. 9 season opener. He had two points and a rebound in nine minutes.
“By all accounts from everyone on our staff, he’s really worked hard to improve and put himself in a situation where he’s been practicing really well,” Manning said. “The thought process was to go into the game and give him some minutes. Obviously with Ian going down, those minutes got extended a little bit. I do think Dock came in and gave us a really good nine minutes from not playing.”
More from The Post: