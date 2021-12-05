Even though the Terps still struggle to keep up with top conference foes, this season’s 6-6 finish signifies an important step forward for this program under Coach Michael Locksley, the Washington native who’s now in his third year at the helm. In Locksley’s first season, the Terps were 3-9, and during the pandemic-shortened campaign a year ago, Maryland went 2-3. If the Terps beat the Hokies later this month, they will match the school’s best record since 2010. Maryland also finished 7-6 in 2013 and 2014 with both of those seasons ending with a loss in the bowl game.