“Obviously we’re finding different ways to win,” Maryland Coach Brenda Frese said. “When you’re still missing a big piece without Diamond, you’re losing a lot on the glass as well as her defense and rebounding and her scoring. But I love that this team is finding a way and every game is going to be different.”
Four players scored in double figures for Maryland (8-2, 1-0), with sophomore Angel Reese leading the way with 18. That those points came on 10 shots reflects a continued improvement in efficiency — she’s up to 56.2 percent from the field after shooting 46.7 percent a year ago — but they also came in 22 minutes as she battled foul trouble.
Still, there was growth even on that front for Reese, who committed her fourth foul with 7:55 to go but did not foul out and remained a factor for the rest of the game. Even during her time on the bench, she was usually the first player up to cheer, at one point urging Owusu to “be the dog” — which Reese said was an emotional pick-me-up for the junior guard.
The start was pure Maryland: a cross-court feed from Owusu to Katie Benzan, who sank a three-pointer. Following a Rutgers basket, a stop-and-pop three from Benzan gave Maryland an early 6-2 cushion. Benzan finished with 15 points.
Rutgers (4-6, 0-1) battled back, getting into the lane in its half-court sets to close within 18-16 at the end of the first quarter, when Shug Dickson had seven of her team-high 18.
The familiar Terps offense, the one that led the nation in points per possession last season, showed up in fits and starts — as it did in an 8-0 run to begin the second quarter, punctuated by a long, quarterback-style pass from Chloe Bibby to a cutting Reese for a layup, extending Maryland’s lead to 26-16. By halftime, Maryland led 38-23, having forced 12 turnovers.
But out of the break, Rutgers countered, seeming to wear down Maryland and its short bench. By the time Osh Brown finished in the lane after a Dickson feed, Rutgers had cut Maryland’s lead to 56-52 early in the fourth quarter.
But on a day when Owusu was held to just 12 points and fouled out for the first time, a freshman took over at that point.
Frese brought in guard Shyanne Sellers, who made her presence felt at both ends — attacking the rim to draw a foul, sinking both free throws, then finishing the next possession with a spinning shot in the lane to extend the Terps’ lead. Sellers then stole the ball, with the ensuing transition opportunity leading to two free throws by Bibby (14 points) and a 63-52 lead. Rutgers would get no closer than eight points the rest of the way.
“I’m just coming off the bench, trying to bring energy,” Sellers said. “I know we were in a little bit of a slump, so I know I needed to do something to increase our energy.”
Here’s what to know from Sunday’s game:
Day-to-day for Diamond
Playing without Miller forces Frese to ask different things from her other rotation members. Frese said Miller remains day-to-day but noted that her absence has allowed her to get a better sense of what everyone on her team can do.
“It is forcing a lot of players to play different roles, play more minutes,” Frese said. “[Sellers] is getting a lot more experience, which is great.”
Bibby keeps growing
Bibby has been an offensive weapon throughout her college career. But the fifth-year senior was primarily a perimeter shooter over three seasons at Mississippi State — and even in her early time at Maryland.
Bibby took all of 34 shots at the rim during her freshman season, according to statistics website CBB Analytics. She’s 20 for 30 at the rim this season. On a day when she missed all four of her three-point attempts, Bibby mattered at both ends, making all four of her attempts at the rim, blocking a shot and consistently countering Rutgers in the paint and on the glass while leading the Terps with seven rebounds.
“I think that’s just growth from a freshman to a super senior that I am now,” Bibby said. “Pretty old, been out there for a while, so just finishing through that contact. ... I want to be a versatile player and whatever Coach Frese or my team needs me to do, and that’s what I want to step in and be able to do.”
