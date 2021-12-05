Not this season. The second-ranked Wolverines finally broke through, and Saturday night’s 42-3 win over Iowa in the Big Ten championship game at sold-out Lucas Oil Stadium kept this Michigan team rolling into the College Football Playoff semifinals. Their seed and opponent will be announced Sunday, a breakthrough that is only the latest in a series of firsts for this program with such a storied past.
Michigan (12-1) had never participated in the Big Ten championship since the game’s inception a decade ago. But the Wolverines’ win last week over Ohio State led to this opportunity, and they controlled this title game from the start, earning their first conference championship since 2004 and their first appearance in the College Football Playoff in school history.
Just over a week ago, the Wolverines seemed an unlikely entry to the playoff because any path to that pinnacle required a win over the Buckeyes. Recent history didn’t favor them — they had beaten their rivals just once since 2004 and had lost eight straight. But that run ended in the snow at Ann Arbor, and it was a springboard for them to wreck the Hawkeyes.
Michigan entered Saturday at No. 2 in the CFP rankings. Whether it stays there or moves up to No. 1 will be revealed Sunday, but the Wolverines have established one certainty the past two weeks: they belong.
Iowa, struggling offensively and facing a 21-3 deficit in the third quarter, swapped starting quarterback Spencer Petras for Alex Padilla. During the first series after the adjustment, the Hawkeyes drove inside the Michigan 10 only to be stymied on fourth down.
The Hawkeyes’ inability to convert in the red zone was their doom. On their first possession, they made as far as the 12-yard line but missed a 33-yard field goal attempt. Later in the first quarter, Iowa had a third-and-goal from the 4-yard line, but the offense couldn’t convert and settled for Jake Shudak’s 22-yard field goal that turned into the Hawkeyes’ only points.
This week, Coach Jim Harbaugh compared Michigan’s monumental win against Ohio State to the U.S. Olympic hockey team’s “Miracle on Ice” victory over the Soviet Union in the 1980. The Americans still had to defeat Finland in the gold medal game, and his Wolverines needed this victory over Iowa to clinch a title and ensure a spot in the playoff.
Harbaugh’s group didn’t let the high of last week’s result impede its progress toward greater accomplishments. The Wolverines jumped ahead early, racking up 200 offensive yards in the first quarter and getting a scoring boost from a pair of explosive plays.
Michigan running back Blake Corum sprinted down the sideline for a 67-yard touchdown, with backup quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who has played sporadically this season, flying downfield to block a pair of defenders trying to close in on his teammate. The Wolverines’ defense forced a three-and-out on Iowa’s next possession, and then Michigan went up 14-0 thanks to a superb trick play. Quarterback Cade McNamara connected with running back Donovan Edwards on a swing pass, and Edwards launched the ball to a wide-open Roman Wilson for a 75-yard score.
McNamara finished with just 169 yards, and Iowa’s defense, which leads the nation with 22 interceptions, snagged two picks off Michigan’s quarterbacks. The Hawkeyes couldn’t turn the first mistake into points, and the second came on McCarthy’s pass to the end zone as time expired before halftime.
Despite a quiet offensive attack during the second and third quarters (120 yards combined), Michigan delivered the late blows needed to seal the game — and then more. Hassan Haskins, the running back who scored five touchdowns last week against Ohio State, reached the end zone twice after halftime. With a significant fourth-quarter lead, Michigan ran a flea-flicker to Erick All that picked up 38 yards, and the junior tight end capped the drive with a touchdown reception.
In the game’s final minutes, the Wolverines kept passing. Edwards, already with that passing touchdown, accounted for the game’s final points with a one-yard score with 1:25 remaining. They didn’t need these late scores, but they wanted them anyway. Michigan hadn’t competed on this stage before, and the Wolverines played as if they didn’t want it to end.
Since its last Big Ten title 17 years ago, Michigan had cycled through two coaches and 11 years of disappointment before landing Harbaugh, the former Michigan quarterback who returned in 2015 to lead his alma mater. His arrival from the NFL elevated the program closer to those lofty expectations that the fan base demands, averaging 9.4 wins through his first five years, yet he had failed to win titles and grab those season-defining victories over Ohio State — until now.
In the span of eight days, Harbaugh’s team has delivered two such victories. He has given these Michigan fans, starved for marquee moments such as this, a joyous pair of weekends with hope for even more.