What you need to know
What to watch for Sunday in fantasy footballReturn to menu
Giants at Dolphins, 1 p.m.
With New York QB Daniel Jones out with a neck injury and his WRs in their usual state of banged-up-ness, the player to watch is RB Saquon Barkley. His ankle should be in better shape by Sunday, but his managers can’t have full confidence that he is back until they see him break off a few big plays, rather than just one or so per game.
DeVante Parker might be back, but Will Fuller (finger/hand/who knows what else) remains MIA for Miami. In any event, there’s no reason to expect rookie WR Jaylen Waddle to be anything but very productive, given that he has been seeing targets by the bushelful. RB Myles Gaskin also appears to have a comfortingly secure role, especially with an ankle issue for Phillip Lindsay, who was immediately installed as the Dolphins’ No. 2 back after he joined the team last week.
Vikings at Lions, 1 p.m.
Dalvin Cook (shoulder) appears set to miss at least a couple of weeks, so it’s Alexander Mattison time again in Minnesota’s backfield. Cook’s backup has gotten huge workloads when pressed into service this season, and a date with dreadful Detroit promises all sorts of volume. Keep an eye, though, on Kene Nwangwu, a rookie back who has shown explosiveness on special teams and could get some looks in Cook’s absence.
Not to be outdone, Detroit is expected to play without injured starting RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder), setting the stage for backup Jamaal Williams to get plenty of work. It would be fun to zero in on a younger Lions RB, given the opportunity, but the team seems intent on splitting the work behind Williams with some combination of Godwin Igwebuike and Jermar Jefferson. At WR, Josh Reynolds might be emerging as a primary target, which makes him a player of interest.
Ravens at Steelers, 4:25 p.m.
Coming off a disastrous, four-interception outing against Cleveland, Lamar Jackson faces another tough AFC North defense in Pittsburgh. Good thing for his fantasy managers that the Baltimore QB is averaging 73.2 rushing yards over his past five games, because he has also thrown nine picks against just seven touchdowns in that span. Since returning from an ankle injury in Week 11, Latavius Murray has not reclaimed his starting job, but he is getting enough work to demote Devonta Freeman from an RB2 to more of a flex play.
Pittsburgh’s Pat Freiermuth (concussion) practiced this week and figures to be on the field against a Ravens defense vulnerable to TEs, while WR Chase Claypool (toe) should also be good to go. If Jackson struggles again, though, the Steelers may well decide to keep the ball on the ground as much as possible with RB Najee Harris, thereby limiting the number of times QB Ben Roethlisberger needs to test his past-its-prime arm.
T.J. Watt becomes latest vaccinated NFL player to test out of isolation earlyReturn to menu
The Pittsburgh Steelers activated standout pass rusher T.J. Watt from their covid-19 reserve list Saturday, making him eligible to play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens in Pittsburgh.
Watt becomes the latest vaccinated NFL player to test out of isolation sooner than 10 days following a positive test for the coronavirus.
Watt reportedly tested positive Monday. Under the protocols developed by the NFL and the NFL Players Association, he was eligible to rejoin team activities with two negative test results 24 hours apart, provided that he remained symptom-free.
There is no such test-out option for unvaccinated players, under the protocols. They must remain in isolation for 10 days following a positive test for the virus.
Watt is ranked second in the NFL with his 12.5 sacks. He is 1.5 sacks behind league leader Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns.