DeVante Parker might be back, but Will Fuller (finger/hand/who knows what else) remains MIA for Miami. In any event, there’s no reason to expect rookie WR Jaylen Waddle to be anything but very productive, given that he has been seeing targets by the bushelful. RB Myles Gaskin also appears to have a comfortingly secure role, especially with an ankle issue for Phillip Lindsay, who was immediately installed as the Dolphins’ No. 2 back after he joined the team last week.