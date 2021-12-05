Nevertheless, it should be a fun one. Washington closes the season with five straight games against the division: Philadelphia twice, Dallas twice and a finale against the New York Giants, who are only two games back despite a 4-8 record. Washington is close enough to the Cowboys to think the East hasn’t been decided, and if it can win at home next Sunday, the division race gets awfully interesting. But it’s hard to look too far ahead with this team. You should anticipate all of these remaining games being similar to the twin 17-15 wins the players have squeaked out the past two weeks.