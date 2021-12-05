Kickoff for the Fenway Bowl is set for 11 a.m. in a game that originally was scheduled to take place for the first time last year until officials scrapped those plans because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s the Cavaliers’ fourth bowl berth in five years under Mendenhall. Last year Virginia opted out of a bowl appearance because of fatigue related to the pandemic.
“There are a handful of sporting arenas in the country that are unique, historic and beloved as Fenway Park,” Mendenhall said in a statement. “So the idea of coaching my last game at Virginia at Fenway Park, I really like that.”
Virginia enters the bowl game on a four-game losing streak, most recently 29-24 to Virginia Tech at Scott Stadium, where the Hokies celebrated at midfield.
The next day Mendenhall’s decision to step down began taking shape. A devout Mormon, Mendenhall confirmed it was not coincidental that he began taking stock of his immediate future on a Sunday, adding he has not ruled out coaching football again and the Cavaliers’ late-season slide did not impact his decision.
It’s the 15th bowl berth for Mendenhall over two stops as a head coach, the first at Brigham Young starting in 2005. He averaged nine wins over 11 seasons with the Cougars, collecting double-digit victories five times along with a pair of Mountain West titles before BYU became independent in 2011.
That track record of excellence made Mendenhall especially appealing when Virginia began seeking a new coach following the resignation of Mike London in November 2015. Then-athletic director Craig Littlepage hired Mendenhall in December 2015.
High ranking members of Mendenhall’s staff followed him from Provo, Utah, to Charlottesville, including offensive coordinator Robert Anae, quarterbacks coach Jason Beck and defensive coordinator Nick Howell, who this season has drawn criticism for directing a defense ranked second to last in the ACC.
The Cavaliers have permitted 14 plays of at least 50 yards this season, among the worst in the country. They also gave up 320 rushing yards to Virginia Tech and a season-worst 392 to North Carolina.
But the offensive staff has been lauded for the development of quarterback Brennan Armstrong. The junior set single-season program records this year for total offense and passing yards and needs 150 yards to set the single-season ACC record for passing held by Clemson’s Deshaun Watson.
In light of Mendenhall’s departure, Armstrong has not indicated publicly whether he plans to come back next season. He did take part in senior day festivities before throwing for 405 yards against the Hokies.
Mendenhall’s staff, however, will remain intact to coach in the Fenway Bowl against an opponent also managing a coaching change. Rhett Lashlee was announced as the Mustangs’ new coach this past week, replacing Sonny Dykes, who left for Texas Christian. Lashlee had been the offensive coordinator at Miami the past two seasons and is well acquainted with Virginia.
Mendenhall’s decision to step down came as a shock to everyone associated with the program. He informed his staff at roughly 4:30 p.m. Thursday, addressed players at 5 and fielded questions from the media half an hour later.
He also met with Athletic Director Carla Williams and school president Jim Ryan. Both asked Mendenhall to reconsider, but he reaffirmed a need to explore avenues outside of football. Mendenhall also pointed to 31 consecutive years of being a coach without extended time to decompress.
Mendenhall, 55, has a record of 36-38 at Virginia but is 34-28 since 2017. During that time the Cavaliers won the first ACC Coastal Division title in program history and made their inaugural appearance in the Orange Bowl.