Washington’s second drive stalled after a false start on Brandon Scherff turned a third-and-four into a third-and-nine. Tress Way came onto punt after Wendell Smallwood was stopped short of the line to gain after a seven-yard catch on the ensuing play.
The Raiders went three-and-out on their second possession after what was initially ruled an 18-yard catch by wide receiver Bryan Edwards was overturned after Washington Coach Ron Rivera challenged the play. (Washington 7, Las Vegas 0, 2:07 left in the first quarter)
Washington forces a punt on Raiders’ first possession
Washington forced a punt on Las Vegas’s first possession after safety Kam Curl broke up a Derek Carr pass intended for Kenyan Drake on third-and-four from the Raiders’ 48. Washington will begin its next drive from its own 9-yard line. (Washington 7, Las Vegas 0, 6:14 left in the first quarter)
Washington takes early 7-0 lead on Logan Thomas’s TD catch
The Raiders won the coin toss and elected to defer, giving Washington the ball first. After Antonio Gibson ran through the right side for a 22-yard gain on Washington’s first play from scrimmage, Taylor Heinicke connected with tight end John Bates for another 23 yards into Las Vegas territory. Seven plays later, tight Logan Thomas made a leaping grab in the back of the end zone to give Washington the early lead.
Heinicke was 5 for 5 for 48 yards on the march, which resulted in Washington’s second touchdown in the first quarter all season. (Washington 7, Las Vegas 0, 9:39 left in the first quarter)
Pregame reading: Washington will be without Landon Collins, J.D. McKissic
Washington looks to extend its winning streak to four games and maintain its control of the NFC’s final wild-card playoff spot when it takes on the Raiders in Las Vegas.
While Washington had a short week of preparation after defeating the Seahawks on Monday night, the Raiders are coming off a Thanksgiving Day win at Dallas. The extra couple days of rest weren’t enough for tight end Darren Waller’s knee to recover, and the Raiders’ second-leading receiver has been ruled out for Sunday’s game. That’s a break for the Washington defense, which will be without the services of Landon Collins, who was injured late in the fourth quarter of Monday’s win.
After tight end Logan Thomas and wide receiver Curtis Samuel returned from injuries to bolster Washington’s receiving corps last week, Washington will be without running back J.D. McKissic (concussion) and offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer (ankle). Look for Washington, which has dominated time of possession since the bye week, to again lean heavily on running back Antonio Gibson, who is coming off a season-high 111 yards rushing. The Raiders’ 25th-ranked run defense is allowing 126 yards rushing per game.
With Waller out, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who has thrown 17 touchdowns against nine interceptions this season, could target wide receiver Hunter Renfrow even more than usual. Renfrow has a team-leading 64 catches for 658 yards and four touchdowns and is coming off a career-high 134-yard performance against the Cowboys.