While Washington had a short week of preparation after defeating the Seahawks on Monday night, the Raiders are coming off a Thanksgiving Day win at Dallas. The extra couple days of rest weren’t enough for tight end Darren Waller’s knee to recover, and the Raiders’ second-leading receiver has been ruled out for Sunday’s game. That’s a break for the Washington defense, which will be without the services of Landon Collins, who was injured late in the fourth quarter of Monday’s win.