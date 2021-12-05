Washington looks to extend its winning streak to four games and maintain its control of the NFC’s final wild-card playoff spot when it takes on the Raiders in Las Vegas.
While Washington had a short week of preparation after defeating the Seahawks on Monday night, the Raiders are coming off a Thanksgiving Day win at Dallas. The extra couple days of rest weren’t enough for tight end Darren Waller’s knee to recover, and the Raiders’ second-leading receiver has been ruled out for Sunday’s game. That’s a break for the Washington defense, which will be without the services of Landon Collins, who was injured late in the fourth quarter of Monday’s win.
After tight end Logan Thomas and wide receiver Curtis Samuel returned from injuries to bolster Washington’s receiving corps last week, Washington will be without running back J.D. McKissic (concussion) and offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer (ankle). Look for Washington, which has dominated time of possession since the bye week, to again lean heavily on running back Antonio Gibson, who is coming off a season-high 111 yards rushing. The Raiders’ 25th-ranked run defense is allowing 126 yards rushing per game.
With Waller out, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who has thrown 17 touchdowns against nine interceptions this season, could target wide receiver Hunter Renfrow even more than usual. Renfrow has a team-leading 64 catches for 658 yards and four touchdowns and is coming off a career-high 134-yard performance against the Cowboys.