Maybe, like last year, this team is a late bloomer. And maybe, like last season’s playoff game, Taylor Heinicke has the skills and moxie to be the answer to the team’s most pressing need: a franchise quarterback.
But when it all seemed to fall apart Sunday — thanks to a fourth-quarter interception, multiple near-picks, plenty of missed tackles and generally inconsistent play that resembled the pre-bye version of this team — Washington turned to another unlikely candidate to save the day. Brian Johnson, Washington’s fourth kicker of the season who had signed just days earlier, nailed a 48-yard field goal with 37 seconds left, and Washington’s defense held up in the closing seconds for a 17-15 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
The fourth straight win moved Washington (6-6) to .500 just in time for a closing five-game stretch against NFC East opponents, starting next Sunday against rival Dallas. It also was the sort of victory that has become the signature of this patchwork team: It was messy, gritty and often baffling.
Washington opened the game just as it had finished its previous three, starting strong by rolling to a 7-0 lead on a seven-yard Heinicke touchdown pass to Logan Thomas on its opening drive. But the mistakes of old quickly began to resurface.
Before the wild finish, Heinicke was intercepted once and nearly picked off three other times. His passes were late and/or high, and though he still had a knack for escaping pressure and extending the play, he often crossed the line from aggressive to reckless.
Meanwhile, the defense, which seemingly had cleaned up many of the communication errors and fundamental mistakes seen so often earlier in the season, missed multiple tackles, including at least three by rookie linebacker Jamin Davis. Still, the game remained tight.
It wasn’t until the end of the third quarter that the heroics and momentum-swinging style that have been Heinicke’s hallmark returned. On third down in the red zone, he saw an opening in the middle of the field and took advantage. After sliding for a first down at the 9-yard line, he jumped to his feet, stared down two defenders and pointed his arms toward the end zone. Two plays, later he connected with Antonio Gibson for a four-yard touchdown pass that expanded Washington’s lead to 14-6 with 13:28 left in the game.
The Raiders (6-6) quickly responded with a five-play touchdown drive but couldn’t cash in on the two-point conversion, keeping Washington ahead 14-12. On the next drive, Heinicke, who was hit in the arm as he threw, tossed a pass into triple coverage on third down near midfield that was intercepted by Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs. The pick set up a go-ahead, 37-yard field goal by the Raiders’ Daniel Carlson with 2:22 remaining but left Washington with one last chance. After eight plays — including a big first-down catch by Adam Humphries and another pass by Heinicke that was broken up — Washington’s drive stalled at the Las Vegas 31-yard line, leaving it all to Johnson.
“They’re resilient, and they bounce back,” Rivera said of his team.
Heinicke finished 23 for 30 for 196 yards, two touchdowns, one interception and a 101.5 rating. Antonio Gibson carried 23 times for 88 yards as J.D. McKissic missed the matchup after getting injured late in Monday night’s win over Seattle.
Washington’s winning streak matches its best run of last season on its way to the NFC East title, and it came on the same week as its biggest victory of 2020, when it defeated the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers on the road.
Sunday’s win was far from the most cohesive and efficient play Washington had showed in recent weeks. And it left the team with an even longer injury list after Thomas exited in the fourth quarter with a knee injury. But it was another win, and the biggest games are up next.