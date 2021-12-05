It wasn’t until the end of the third quarter that the heroics and momentum-swinging style that have been Heinicke’s hallmark returned. On third down in the red zone, he saw an opening in the middle of the field and took advantage. After sliding for a first down at the 9-yard line, he jumped to his feet, stared down two defenders and pointed his arms toward the end zone. Two plays, later he connected with Antonio Gibson for a four-yard touchdown pass that expanded Washington’s lead to 14-6 with 13:28 left in the game.