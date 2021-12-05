Maybe, like last year, this team is a late bloomer. And maybe, like last season’s playoff game, Taylor Heinicke has the skills and moxie to be the answer to this team’s most pressing need: a franchise quarterback.
But when it all seemed to fall apart Sunday — thanks to a fourth-quarter interception, multiple near-picks, plenty of missed tackles and generally inconsistent play that resembled the pre-bye version of this team — Washington turned to another unlikely candidate to save the day. Brian Johnson, Washington’s fourth kicker of the season who had signed just days earlier, nailed a 48-yard field goal with 37 seconds left, and Washington’s defense held up in the closing seconds for a 17-15 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
The fourth straight win moved Washington (6-6) to .500 just in time for a closing five-game stretch against NFC East opponents, starting next Sunday against rival Dallas. It also was the sort of victory that has become the signature of this patchwork team: It was messy, gritty and often baffling.
Washington opened the game just as it had finished its previous three, starting strong by rolling to a 7-0 lead on a seven-yard Heinicke touchdown pass to Logan Thomas on its opening drive. But the mistakes of old quickly began to resurface.
The defense, which seemingly had cleaned up many of the communication errors and fundamental mistakes seen so often earlier in the season, missed multiple tackles, including at least three by rookie linebacker Jamin Davis.
Heinicke was intercepted once and nearly picked off three other times. His passes were late and/or high, and though he still had a knack for escaping pressure and extending the play, he often crossed the line from aggressive to reckless.
But in between, he served up reminders of his importance to the team, with off-schedule completions and a resilience that rarely seems to wane — and that has been contagious.
Late in the second half, when the Raiders began to rally, the defense held two potential touchdown drives to field goals, while Heinicke and Antonio Gibson led the way on offense.
On third down in the red zone late in the third quarter, Heinicke saw an opening in the middle of the field and took advantage. After sliding for a first down at the 9-yard line, he jumped to his feet, stared down two defenders and pointed his arms toward the end zone. Two plays, later he connected with Gibson for a four-yard touchdown pass that expanded Washington’s lead to 14-6 with 13:28 left in the game.
Gibson took on a bigger workload while fellow back J.D. McKissic is out with a concussion. On Sunday, he totaled 111 scrimmage yards, including 88 rushing.
But after Gibson’s touchdown, the Raiders (6-6) quickly responded with a five-play touchdown drive but couldn’t cash in on the two-point conversion, keeping Washington ahead 14-12. On the next drive, Heinicke threw a pass into triple coverage on third down near midfield that was intercepted by Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs. Heinicke said he was eyeing wide receiver Terry McLaurin on a dig route, but defensive end Maxx Crosby hit his arm as he was throwing, sending the ball floating up the middle of the field.
“As a quarterback, that’s the worst feeling in the world,” Heinicke said.
The pick set up a go-ahead, 37-yard field goal by the Raiders’ Daniel Carlson with 2:22 remaining but left Washington with one last chance. After seven plays — including a big first-down catch by Adam Humphries and another pass by Heinicke that was broken up — Washington’s drive stalled at the Las Vegas 31-yard line, leaving it all to Johnson.
“Many people on the team didn’t really know his name before today,” Heinicke said with a laugh.
Heinicke finished 23 for 30 for 196 yards, two touchdowns and one interception — another gritty showing that had his teammates boasting with pride.
“I love it, man,” linebacker Cole Holcomb said. “He’s a little baller.”
This win was far from the most cohesive and efficient play Washington had showed in recent weeks, and it left the team with an even longer injury list after Thomas exited in the fourth quarter with a knee injury. But it matched Washington’s best run of last season, when it secured the NFC East title. It also came in the same week as its biggest victory of 2020, when it defeated the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers on the road.
And maybe, like last season, this team has built an identity around its gritty and unlikely quarterback.