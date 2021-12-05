On third down in the red zone late in the third quarter, Heinicke saw an opening in the middle of the field and took advantage. After sliding for a first down at the 9-yard line, he jumped to his feet, stared down two defenders and pointed his arms toward the end zone. Two plays, later he connected with Gibson for a four-yard touchdown pass that expanded Washington’s lead to 14-6 with 13:28 left in the game.