All of that means a few things for this year. It means the hierarchies established in 2019 are potentially vulnerable as players and programs that have been quietly improving during the pandemic’s long and empty months finally have a chance to show their stuff. It means the area’s best student sections are as eager as ever to provide a home-court advantage, giving new importance to the designations of home and away. It means the area’s college prospects will be hungry to make up for lost time and catch the eyes of recruiters.