All of that means a few things for this year. It means the hierarchies established in 2019 are potentially vulnerable as players and programs that have been quietly improving during the pandemic’s long and empty months finally have a chance to show their stuff. It means the area’s best student sections are as eager as ever to provide a home-court advantage, giving new importance to the designations of home and away. It means the area’s college prospects will be hungry to make up for lost time and catch the eyes of recruiters.
More than anything, it means this basketball season is shaping up to be the most unpredictable and exciting in recent memory.
It also means sorting out the area’s best teams after one week of play is a difficult task. Many of them have hit the ground running, tipping off the winter season with aggressive scheduling.
At DeMatha, the National Hoopfest event featured many of the region’s top programs. The Stags split two games on their home floor, beating Westtown (Pa.) and then falling to Baltimore power St. Frances. Paul VI had an impressive pair of showings, topping the Patrick School (N.J.) on Saturday and Archbishop Spalding on Saturday.
A solid 3-0 start earns the Panthers the top spot for now, with three more Washington Catholic Athletic Conference foes close behind in the top five. The top of the WCAC looks strong as usual, but everything else about local high school basketball is decidedly, delightfully up in the air.
(Records through Sunday)
1. Paul VI (3-0)
Michigan signee Dug McDaniel headlines a Panthers team with good depth and an ambitious schedule. Junior DeShawn Harris-Smith and sophomore Darren Harris should provide McDaniel plenty of help.
2. DeMatha (2-1)
The Stags open another season as one of the teams to beat. This winter, the high expectations can be attributed in major part to the senior duo of Tyrell Ward (a Xavier commit) and Rodney Rice (bound for Virginia Tech).
3. Gonzaga (3-0)
Coach Steve Turner’s Eagles are always a contender in the WCAC. Senior point guard Devin Dinkins, a George Mason commit, will be the player in purple to watch this season.
4. National Christian (5-0)
The Eagles have generated plenty of buzz under new coach Kenny Johnson, assembling a roster with the talent necessary to compete with the best. Forward Isaiah Coleman is one of the area’s best juniors.
5. St. John’s (1-1)
The Cadets will lean heavily on seniors Christian Watson and Shane Lancaster to lead a talented group of underclassmen. The development of sophomore Donavan Freeman could be an X-factor for the Stags.
6. Spalding (2-1)
The Cavaliers are led by the area’s highest-ranked senior prospect: explosive forward Cam Whitmore, a Villanova signee.
7. Georgetown Prep (3-0)
The Hoyas, a young and dangerous team out of the Interstate Athletic Conference, feature one of the area’s most intriguing young prospects, sophomore Khani Rooths.
8. Eleanor Roosevelt (0-0)
A consistent Maryland contender out of Prince George’s County, the Raiders will be led by a strong senior class.
9. Bishop O’Connell (0-1)
The Knights have good depth and are led by Towson signee Christian May, Delaware signee Cavan Reilly and three-star senior Paul Lewis.
10. Sidwell Friends (2-1)
Always a team to watch in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference, the Quakers also should have the talent to compete for a D.C. State Athletic Association crown.
11. St. Andrew’s (2-0)
Senior Masai Troutman, a Northeastern commit, leads a solid Lions squad that opened the season with a win over St. Mary’s Ryken at Capital One Arena.
12. Good Counsel (2-0)
Coach GJ Kissal has built the Falcons into a solid WCAC program. This could be the year they fight for postseason recognition in the area’s best conference.
13. Archbishop Carroll (3-0)
The Lions opened the season by winning the 65th annual Sleepy Thompson tournament, posting victories over Sidwell Friends and St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes along the way.
14. Gwynn Park (0-0)
The Yellowjackets begin the season with a strong nonconference schedule before turning their attention to establishing Prince George’s County supremacy.
15. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (2-1)
The Saints, winners of the past two IAC titles, will be led by senior guard Devin Ceasar, a dynamic transfer from St. Mary’s Ryken.
16. Hayfield (0-0)
After returning the entire starting five from a team that went to last year’s Class 6 state semifinals, the Hawks enter this winter in great shape.
17. Wilson (2-0)
With assistant David Johnson taking over as the head coach, the Tigers are eager to prove they remain one of the city’s best.
18. Bishop McNamara (2-0)
Mustangs big man Favour Aire, one of the top-ranked seniors in the area, will be key to the program’s WCAC hopes.
19. South Lakes (3-0)
The Seahawks opened the season with a statement win on the road, beating perennial Northern Virginia power South County.
20. St. Charles (0-0)
The Spartans finished their most recent season (2019-20) on a 21-game winning streak.
On the bubble: Bullis, Coolidge, Theodore Roosevelt, Thomas Stone, West Potomac