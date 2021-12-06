The Havana-born Miñoso, who died at 89 in 2015, spent three years in the Negro Leagues before joining the Cleveland Indians organization ahead of the 1949 season. Two years later, he reached the major leagues on a full-time basis with the White Sox, with whom Miñoso made an immediate impact. He finished second in the 1951 rookie of the year voting, earned seven all-star selections with the White Sox and won three Gold Gloves as an outfielder. After retiring in 1964, his enduring popularity with White Sox fans was such that they brought him back for brief stints in 1976 and 1980, giving him major league experience in five decades.