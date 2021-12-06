Miñoso, Hodges, Kaat and Oliva got the requisite minimum of 75 percent, or at least 12 votes on 16 ballots, from the Golden Days Era Committee, which considered a group of players whose primary contributions to baseball were made from 1950 to 1969. O’Neil and Fowler were voted in by the Early Baseball Era Committee, which looked at players whose primary contributions came before 1950.
While O’Neil had a sterling career in the Negro Leagues from 1937 to 1955, he may have made an even greater impact in the decades that followed. He was a pivotal figure in the creation of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Mo., where he starred with the Monarchs, and served as its board chairman. With vivid tales from his playing days, O’Neil also made an indelible impression on countless younger fans through regular appearances on talk shows and, perhaps most notably, in the 1994 Ken Burns documentary “Baseball.”
O’Neil died at 94 in 2006, just three months after he spoke on behalf of 17 former Negro Leagues players who were posthumously inducted to the Hall. O’Neil, who barely missed out in the voting that year, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2008 by President George W. Bush.
“I’ve done a lot of things I liked doing,” O’Neil said at the 2006 ceremony in Cooperstown, N.Y. “But I’d rather be right here, right now, representing these people that helped build a bridge across the chasm of prejudice.”
Of the six voted in Sunday, the only ones still alive are Kaat and Oliva, who were teammates on the Minnesota Twins from 1962 to 1973. Kaat pitched in the major leagues for 25 years and accumulated a record of 283-237 with three all-star selections, while Oliva’s 15-year career included eight all-star nods, five top-10 finishes in American League MVP voting, three AL batting titles and the 1964 AL rookie of the year award.
“To be able to get that call — I’m 83 years old, and to be alive, and to be able to say hello to the people, and thank you to the people, means a lot to me,” Oliva said Sunday.
“The added happiness that I have,” said Kaat, who also played with the Washington Senators, Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals, “in addition to a lot of the other men going into the Hall of Fame, is that I get to share it with my teammate Tony Oliva, who I have known for so long since he came up as a kid and developed into a Gold Glove outfielder. For us Minnesota Twins, it’s going to be a great summer.”
The Havana-born Miñoso, who died at 89 in 2015, spent three years in the Negro Leagues before joining the Cleveland Indians organization ahead of the 1949 season. Two years later, he reached the major leagues on a full-time basis with the White Sox, with whom Miñoso made an immediate impact. He finished second in the 1951 rookie of the year voting, earned seven all-star selections with the White Sox and won three Gold Gloves as an outfielder. After retiring in 1964, his enduring popularity with White Sox fans was such that they brought him back for brief stints in 1976 and 1980, giving him major league experience in five decades.
Miñoso also was an inspiration to many who followed him to the majors. “Minnie Miñoso is to Latin ballplayers what Jackie Robinson is to black ballplayers,” Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda wrote in his autobiography.
Seven years before the Negro Leagues began in 1920, Fowler died after having made history as the first Black player in professional baseball, according to the Hall of Fame. Playing primarily as a second baseman from 1878 to 1895 (per Baseball Reference), Fowler was forced to move from team to team and from town to town because of the racism to which he was regularly subjected.
Hodges, who died of a heart attack at 47 in 1972, was an eight-time all-star who won three Gold Gloves as a first baseman. A power-hitting member of the “Boys of Summer” Dodgers, Hodges helped the club win the World Series in 1955, when it was still based in Brooklyn, and in 1959, after it moved to Los Angeles. He went on to win another title as manager of the New York Mets in 1969, when the previously woeful expansion franchise completed a stunning run with a five-game upset of the Baltimore Orioles.