Samsonov, who improved to 11-1-1, finished with 31 saves; Gibson had 26.
Before Monday, Washington had yet to win in overtime or a shootout this season, dropping five games in OT and falling once in a shootout — Thursday’s 4-3 loss to Chicago. Washington won Monday’s shootout 3-2; Daniel Sprong and Alex Ovechkin scored in the third and fourth round, respectively, to keep Washington alive.
“At the end of the day, there’s still a point dangling out there, and we hadn’t been able to get it done,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “So it was nice today in a game that wasn’t our cleanest where we were able to get into overtime and a shootout and get it done.”
Washington, which hosts rival Pittsburgh on Friday, improved to 16-4-6. Anaheim fell to 13-8-5.
The Capitals and Ducks went into the third period tied at 3 after a five-goal middle frame. The back-and-forth affair commenced after Tom Wilson’s tally put Washington up 1-0 in the first period.
Anaheim tied the score at 1 just nine seconds into the second on defenseman Josh Manson’s goal. Carlson’s pass up the middle after the opening faceoff was picked off, leading to Manson’s goal on a rush the other way.
Carl Hagelin gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead after a stellar cross-crease pass from Lars Eller at 3:58. It was Hagelin’s first goal of the season in his 26th game. The winger even joked that Ovechkin’s 3-year-old son, Sergei, predicted his first of the year.
“Sergei Ovechkin actually called it yesterday,” Hagelin said. “He got a bobblehead from me and he told Ovi that I was going to score, and then Ovi told me this morning. You have to listen to the little guy.”
Anaheim then raced to a 3-2 lead with two goals in 1:54. After Wilson dropped the gloves with Simon Benoit, the Ducks came out flying. Milano tied the score at 2 at 13:35 on a deflection. Vinni Lettieri got the Ducks’ third goal off an odd-man rush at 15:29.
Carlson tied the score at 3 at 19:37. A Ducks turnover in their own zone led to Ovechkin with the puck on his stick before he dished it back to Carlson, who whacked in his own rebound. It was Carlson’s sixth goal of the season, and Ovechkin now has 21 assists to go with 20 goals.
Here is what to know about the Capitals’ win:
Wilson’s busy night
Wilson got the scoring started. He finished off a tic-tac-toe passing sequence that started with Ovechkin’s pass to defenseman Justin Schultz, who found Wilson in front of the net. It was Wilson’s 100th career goal and his ninth of the season.
“There’s a lot of other milestones that have been a lot more impressive, but it’s obviously nice to get there,” Wilson said. “It’s a really hard league and a hard league to score goals. [I’ve] been lucky to have a lot of good teammates giving me good looks and empty nets. It’s cool. It’s nice to get it out of the way.”
Wilson’s fight with Benoit at 13:17 of the second was the Capitals’ first of the season. Wilson took exception to Benoit’s late and low hit on Carlson; Benoit was assessed an interference penalty and then tussled with Wilson after exiting the penalty box.
“Johnny’s a leader for us, and the guy went a little low and he stood up for himself,” Wilson said. “I think that’s what hockey’s all about. ... I guess we’ll get the first one out of the way and go on from there.”
Hathaway in covid protocols
Three Capitals are now on the NHL’s coronavirus protocols list: Winger Garnet Hathaway was the latest addition Monday. Center Nic Dowd was absent from Friday’s practice because of an illness and was put on the list later that day. Defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk joined him Saturday.
Hathaway had two goals and an assist in his previous two games.
Lines shuffled
Hagelin moved up to the second line with T.J. Oshie and Eller to start the game. Before Hagelin’s second-period tally, he had a glorious chance in front off a rebound, but he could not convert. He later was shifted down to the third line with Sprong (back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch Saturday) and center Connor McMichael. Conor Sheary took Hagelin’s place on the second line.
Monday was Sheary’s second game back after missing six in a row with an upper-body injury.
“I feel pretty good,” Sheary said. “I think the hardest thing with my injury, I wasn’t on the ice for quite a while and then I came back and had one practice. I think getting back into the swing of things with my conditioning and stuff like that [is difficult], but overall I feel good. I think as the game went on I got better tonight.”
Laviolette reiterated Monday that the emphasis continues to be on Sprong’s 200-foot game. Laviolette also noted that the players called up from the Capitals’ American Hockey League affiliate — such as Beck Malenstyn and Brett Leason — have been playing well in the defensive zone.
Aliaksei Protas continued to center the fourth line with Malenstyn and Leason.
Defensive struggles
Washington didn’t play its cleanest game, especially in the second period. Anaheim was able to generate plenty of opportunities in the offensive zone and control possession. Hagelin called the Capitals’ defensive game “a little sloppy.”
The Capitals are typically at their best when they are playing aggressively and not giving the other team ample time to operate on offense. On Monday, Washington couldn’t close the gaps quickly enough — but it still ended up with two points thanks to its shootout success.
“We gave up too much space,” Laviolette said. “We gave up too many point-blank chances right in front of our own net. And just things we haven’t done as a group. ... Tonight it was just a little bit off. We’ll get back on track.”