It’s like CBS football analyst Gary Danielson once said about the four-team playoff concept: You and I could decide most of it in a bar.
We might not even need the cocktail napkin.
Maybe the four-team concept is just prone to a mysterious neatness.
When it hatched in 2014 and the first committee issued its first closing rankings that Dec. 7 — now that was some good hubbub. People got sore. Some people are still sore, which is rather the motto of all college football, which should stand etched at all football stadiums and offices: Some people are still sore.
It promised December after December of piqued arguments and cascading overreactions, churls chiming in from all sides, with no argument essentially lame. Well, the “controversies” ever since have felt more like quibbles or less, the cases of the aggrieved laced with lameness.
For those with lives, here’s how it dawned: The penultimate rankings of 2014 had TCU (10-1) at No. 3, Florida State (12-0) at No. 4, Ohio State (11-1) at No. 5, and Baylor (10-1) at No. 6. Remember, these margins are often tiny, a fact every college football junkie seems to forget for every single day of his or her life, and remember, this kind of puzzle has proved inscrutable again and again across a century.
Remember, it’s a sport in which 100 years ago, just to name one season, the 1921 national title went to California, Cornell, Iowa, Lafayette, Washington & Jefferson and Vanderbilt. California and Washington & Jefferson would play to a scoreless tie in the Rose Bowl, quite a feat for California while having to go one-on-two. The silliest thing our older relatives ever told us was that things were simpler back when.
So by 2014 and a new system, No. 3 TCU could sit three spots ahead of No. 6 Baylor even though their records were identical and Baylor had beaten TCU on a field, a game TCU led 58-37 and somehow lost. The committee extended forgiveness. Baylor was very good.
Yet for the final tally, the committee exhibited an act utilized sparingly in college football rankings through the decades: thinking. Come 2014, there would be no more of the laziness of having a team keep its ranking just because it just won, 55-3, against some troubled soul from Iowa. The question would be, more than ever, and at last: Yeah, but precisely whom did you just play? And where?
TCU beat a troubled soul visiting from Iowa — Iowa State (2-10) — by 55-3. Baylor beat visiting No. 9 Kansas State, 38-27. Ohio State beat No. 13 Wisconsin, 59-0, in Indianapolis. Florida State beat No. 11 Georgia Tech, 37-35, in Charlotte.
TCU dropped from No. 3 to No. 6, not a long fall, because the difficulty of its schedule had just imported a big downer where its rivals’ schedules had gotten boosters. Ohio State rose to No. 4 because it aced a considerable team at a neutral site. Baylor would inch from No. 6 to No. 5 because of a fine win at home. Florida State remained tepidly unbeaten, yet unbeaten.
There’s no escaping that that’s confusing. The rational argument for No. 4 came down to Ohio State or Baylor, but a lot of people hollered for TCU for forgivable reasons: They had lived their lives watching teams that won, 55-3, keep their slots, no matter how little sense that made.
So the noise got gorgeous.
But since?
We’ve had protracted years of pesky little pettifogs.
We’ve had No. 5 Penn State in 2016 (11-2) arguing against No. 3 Ohio State (11-1) because Penn State beat Ohio State (at Penn State) and Ohio State didn’t win a conference, and we’ve had No. 5 Ohio State in 2017 (11-2) arguing against No. 4 Alabama (11-1) because Alabama didn’t win a conference. There was that muted wrangling in 2018 when No. 6 Ohio State (12-1) had gotten annihilated at Purdue but No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) had beaten every team on its schedule (avenging a 48-45 loss to Texas). We’ve had two-loss teams nibble close, but we remain unready as a country for two-loss playoff teams.
We’ve had noise from below with No. 12 Central Florida in 2017 (12-0), but its signature Power Five win had come at Maryland (4-8), nothing like Cincinnati’s win at Notre Dame this year; and noise from below with No. 8 UCF in 2018 (12-0), but its signature Power Five win had come against Pittsburgh (7-7), nothing like Cincinnati’s win at Notre Dame this year; and noise from below with the weak argument for No. 8 Cincinnati in 2020 (9-0), and its signature Power Five win had come against Army (9-3), not bad at all, but nothing like Cincinnati’s win at Notre Dame this year.
Oh, and after a peaceful 2019, Jimbo Fisher argued for his No. 5 Texas A&M (8-1) in 2020, set against No. 4 Notre Dame (10-1), which had beaten No. 2 Clemson (10-1), or No. 3 Ohio State (6-0), which hadn’t gotten to play much, but Fisher proved unpersuasive as is often the case.
Then came 2021, and Baylor safety Jairon McVea, hero in one vein, killjoy in another. His chase of Oklahoma State running back Dezmon Jackson on fourth and goal from the Baylor 1-yard line starting with 24 seconds left and the score 21-16 looked like all the honorable athletic effort you’ve ever seen rolled into one person and one moment. It wouldn’t be hyperbole to call it one of the most admirable plays in the 152 years of the sport.
Yet when Jackson couldn’t quite reach that pylon because of McVea’s mind-bending will, it made Sunday morning easy and sleepy. It quashed both Oklahoma State (11-2) and the prospective argument for No. 4 between Oklahoma State (would-be 12-1) and Cincinnati (13-0), which would have cast the two as strange, bickering rivals ahead of their upcoming turn as Big 12 brethren.
That might’ve been fun.