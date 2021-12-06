It was championship weekend in Annapolis, as the Maryland state finals were played on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Navy Marine Corps Stadium. Four local teams took part, and three of them left the capital city quite pleased with their evening and season.

In the 4A final, longtime powers Wise and Quince Orchard faced off in a title game for the fourth time. This year it was the Cougars who proved to have the stronger team, as they overpowered Wise in a 31-13 victory.

Northern captured the 3A crown, riding a hot start to an early lead and then buckling down to protect it. They earned a 28-23 win over previously undefeated Linganore.

Douglass beat Milford Mill, 29-14, in the 2A final. The Eagles finish the season without a loss to a public school opponent, their one defeat coming against Pallotti.

In the District, Archbishop Carroll earned a dramatic win over Theodore Roosevelt in the D.C. State Athletic Association Class AA championship game. A key penalty late in the game gave the Lions life, and they took advantage to cap a breakout season with some hardware.

The last weekend of the football season will feature three Virginia teams playing for state championships. Madison, winners against South County in the Class 6 semifinal, will face Oscar Smith on Saturday at noon at Old Dominion University. Following that game in Norfolk, Stone Bridge will take on Maury in the Class 5 championship. At Liberty University in Lynchburg, Broad Run will take on Varina in the Class 4 championship.

1. St. John’s (11-0) Last ranked: 1

The Cadets had a picture-perfect November, beating rival Gonzaga in back-to-back weeks before defeating Good Counsel in the conference championship game.

Next: Season complete.

2. Stone Bridge (14-0) LR: 2

Eli Mason had a key 60-yard touchdown run as the Bulldogs held off Highland Springs, 28-26, in the Class 5 semifinals.

Next: Saturday vs. Maury, 4:30 p.m.

3. Quince Orchard (14-0) LR: 4

The Cougars used their size and physicality to overpower Wise, 31-13, in the Maryland 4A championship.

Next: Season complete.

4. Madison (13-1) LR: 5

The Warhawks raced out to an early 21-point lead in Saturday’s Class 6 semifinal victory over No. 17 South County.

Next: Saturday vs. Oscar Smith, noon.

5. Wise (12-1) LR: 3

The Pumas couldn’t get their offense going in the Maryland 4A championship game, falling to No. 3 Quince Orchard, 31-13.

Next: Season complete.

6. Rock Creek Christian (7-1) LR: 6

The Eagles played just two local opponents this fall, earning wins over Friendship Collegiate and Avalon.

Next: Season complete.

7. Archbishop Spalding (10-1) LR: 7

The Cavaliers’ season featured a 23-point win over eventual conference champions Calvert Hall.

Next: Season complete.

8. Broad Run (13-1) LR: 11

A late touchdown catch by Kyle Love lifted the Spartans to a 28-24 semifinal win on the road at Salem.

Next: Saturday vs. Varina, noon.

9. Good Counsel (7-5) LR: 8

The Falcons were better playing away than at home this season, going 5-1 in road games.

Next: Season complete.

10. DeMatha (7-3) LR: 9

The Stags outscored opponents by a combined score of 242-70 this season.

Next: Season complete.

11. Archbishop Carroll (13-1) LR: 12

The Lions pulled out one final victory Saturday, capping a breakout year by beating No. 16 Theodore Roosevelt in overtime of the DCSAA Class AA championship game.

Next: Season complete.

12. Northern (12-1) LR: 18

Zach Crounse threw four first-half touchdowns as the Patriots earned the Maryland 3A crown.

Next: Season complete.

13. Northwest (11-2) LR: 15

The Jaguars fell to eventual champion Quince Orchard by just one point in the state semifinals.

Next: Season complete.

14. Douglass (13-1) LR: 17

Behind a stout defense and an offense willing to adapt, the Eagles won the second state title in program history.

Next: Season complete.

15. Theodore Roosevelt (11-2) LR: 13

The Rough Riders were edged by No. 11 Archbishop Carroll in the state title game.

Next: Season complete.

16. Battlefield (13-1) LR: 10

The Bobcats’ perfect run ended in the Class 6 state semifinals when they fell to Oscar Smith, 49-10.

Next: Season complete.

17. South County (11-2) LR: 14

The Stallions came up short of a third straight state finals appearance, falling to No. 3 Madison in Saturday’s semifinal.

Next: Season complete.

18. C.H. Flowers (10-2) LR: 16

The Jaguars’ only losses this season came against No. 6 Wise.

Next: Season complete.

19. Paint Branch (9-2) LR: 19

The Panthers’ two losses this year came against local powers Quince Orchard and Northwest.

Next: Season complete.

20. Tuscarora (10-3) LR: 20

The Huskies were knocked out by No. 8 Broad Run in the region final.

Next: Season complete.

Dropped out: None.

On the bubble: Broadneck, Georgetown Prep, Huntingtown, West Potomac.