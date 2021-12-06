Northern captured the 3A crown, riding a hot start to an early lead and then buckling down to protect it. They earned a 28-23 win over previously undefeated Linganore.
Douglass beat Milford Mill, 29-14, in the 2A final. The Eagles finish the season without a loss to a public school opponent, their one defeat coming against Pallotti.
In the District, Archbishop Carroll earned a dramatic win over Theodore Roosevelt in the D.C. State Athletic Association Class AA championship game. A key penalty late in the game gave the Lions life, and they took advantage to cap a breakout season with some hardware.
The last weekend of the football season will feature three Virginia teams playing for state championships. Madison, winners against South County in the Class 6 semifinal, will face Oscar Smith on Saturday at noon at Old Dominion University. Following that game in Norfolk, Stone Bridge will take on Maury in the Class 5 championship. At Liberty University in Lynchburg, Broad Run will take on Varina in the Class 4 championship.
1. St. John’s (11-0) Last ranked: 1
The Cadets had a picture-perfect November, beating rival Gonzaga in back-to-back weeks before defeating Good Counsel in the conference championship game.
Next: Season complete.
2. Stone Bridge (14-0) LR: 2
Eli Mason had a key 60-yard touchdown run as the Bulldogs held off Highland Springs, 28-26, in the Class 5 semifinals.
Next: Saturday vs. Maury, 4:30 p.m.
3. Quince Orchard (14-0) LR: 4
The Cougars used their size and physicality to overpower Wise, 31-13, in the Maryland 4A championship.
Next: Season complete.
4. Madison (13-1) LR: 5
The Warhawks raced out to an early 21-point lead in Saturday’s Class 6 semifinal victory over No. 17 South County.
Next: Saturday vs. Oscar Smith, noon.
5. Wise (12-1) LR: 3
The Pumas couldn’t get their offense going in the Maryland 4A championship game, falling to No. 3 Quince Orchard, 31-13.
Next: Season complete.
6. Rock Creek Christian (7-1) LR: 6
The Eagles played just two local opponents this fall, earning wins over Friendship Collegiate and Avalon.
Next: Season complete.
7. Archbishop Spalding (10-1) LR: 7
The Cavaliers’ season featured a 23-point win over eventual conference champions Calvert Hall.
Next: Season complete.
8. Broad Run (13-1) LR: 11
A late touchdown catch by Kyle Love lifted the Spartans to a 28-24 semifinal win on the road at Salem.
Next: Saturday vs. Varina, noon.
9. Good Counsel (7-5) LR: 8
The Falcons were better playing away than at home this season, going 5-1 in road games.
Next: Season complete.
10. DeMatha (7-3) LR: 9
The Stags outscored opponents by a combined score of 242-70 this season.
Next: Season complete.
11. Archbishop Carroll (13-1) LR: 12
The Lions pulled out one final victory Saturday, capping a breakout year by beating No. 16 Theodore Roosevelt in overtime of the DCSAA Class AA championship game.
Next: Season complete.
12. Northern (12-1) LR: 18
Zach Crounse threw four first-half touchdowns as the Patriots earned the Maryland 3A crown.
Next: Season complete.
13. Northwest (11-2) LR: 15
The Jaguars fell to eventual champion Quince Orchard by just one point in the state semifinals.
Next: Season complete.
14. Douglass (13-1) LR: 17
Behind a stout defense and an offense willing to adapt, the Eagles won the second state title in program history.
Next: Season complete.
15. Theodore Roosevelt (11-2) LR: 13
The Rough Riders were edged by No. 11 Archbishop Carroll in the state title game.
Next: Season complete.
16. Battlefield (13-1) LR: 10
The Bobcats’ perfect run ended in the Class 6 state semifinals when they fell to Oscar Smith, 49-10.
Next: Season complete.
17. South County (11-2) LR: 14
The Stallions came up short of a third straight state finals appearance, falling to No. 3 Madison in Saturday’s semifinal.
Next: Season complete.
18. C.H. Flowers (10-2) LR: 16
The Jaguars’ only losses this season came against No. 6 Wise.
Next: Season complete.
19. Paint Branch (9-2) LR: 19
The Panthers’ two losses this year came against local powers Quince Orchard and Northwest.
Next: Season complete.
20. Tuscarora (10-3) LR: 20
The Huskies were knocked out by No. 8 Broad Run in the region final.
Next: Season complete.
Dropped out: None.
On the bubble: Broadneck, Georgetown Prep, Huntingtown, West Potomac.