Sidwell leads The Post’s first rankings for the 2021-22 season. Behind them are typical national powerhouses, such as Bishop McNamara, New Hope Academy and Paul VI, as well as public school contenders such as Madison in Virginia and Clarksburg in Maryland.
(Records through Sunday)
1. Sidwell Friends (3-0)
UCLA signee Kiki Rice, first-team All-Met in 2020, is the area’s most acclaimed player.
2. New Hope Academy (6-1)
The Tigers, who didn’t waste time starting their season, have one of the area’s most experienced point guards in Georgetown commit Kennedy Fauntleroy.
3. Bishop McNamara (2-1)
The reigning WCAC champion has a loaded backcourt with Texas A&M commit Gia Cooke and West Virginia commit Yonta Vaughn.
4. Paul VI (3-0)
After Lee Volker left for Duke, her sister, Louis, filled a void by transferring to the WCAC contender.
5. St. John’s (3-0)
After graduating superstar Azzi Fudd, the Cadets will turn to returning players such as forward Delaney Thomas.
6. Madison (3-0)
The defending Virginia Class 6 champion returns a handful of key players, including twins Alayna and Grace Arnolie.
7. Georgetown Visitation (3-0)
Sidwell Friends is the favorite in the Independent School League, but the Cubs have won the conference title for 14 consecutive seasons.
8. National Christian Academy (3-0)
Star freshman Deniya Prawl could be a household name by the season’s conclusion.
9. Clarksburg (0-0)
Maryland commit Riley Nelson makes the Montgomery County program a top Maryland 4A contender.
10. Good Counsel (3-0)
An unusual contender, the Falcons have the pieces to make a WCAC playoff run.
11. Pallotti (1-0)
The Panthers have endured turnover, with Eniya Russell now playing for South Carolina and their coach leaving. Still, they dominated Riverdale Baptist to start the season.
12. North Point (0-0)
The Southern Maryland Athletic Conference’s top team returns Robert Morris signee Natalie Johnson.
13. Woodgrove (3-0)
The Loudoun County program returns key players after its only loss last season came in the Virginia Class 5 playoffs.
14. Old Mill (0-0)
Two years after starring as a freshman, forward Amani Watts will lead the Anne Arundel County contender.
15. C.H. Flowers (0-0)
The Prince George’s County program is shaping into a powerhouse, going undefeated in the past two postseasons.
16. Howard (0-0)
Towson signee Gabby Scott will try to continue the Lions’ momentum after their undefeated 2019-20 campaign.
17. Maret (1-2)
A stellar freshman class from 2019, now the senior class, will aim to contend in the ISL AA division.
18. Bishop Ireton (2-2)
The Cardinals have talent but must overcome inexperience to compete in the WCAC.
19. Edison (1-0)
The perennial Northern Virginia contender opened with a 50-40 win over South Lakes.
20. Dunbar (0-1)
The Crimson Tide will contend for their third consecutive D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association title.
On the bubble: Bishop O’Connell, Bullis, Eleanor Roosevelt, Elizabeth Seton, Meridian