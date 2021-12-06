The biggest change may have occurred at Sidwell Friends in Northwest Washington. In the 2019-20 season, the Quakers were young and talented but lacked the experience to compete with the nation’s powerhouses. This season, Sidwell features a top-10 national recruit in the Class of 2022 (guard Kiki Rice), 2023 (guard Jadyn Donovan) and 2024 (guard Kendall Dudley). The Quakers have opened their season with blowouts wins over nationally relevant schools.