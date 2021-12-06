Quarterbacks have dominated the winners’ list for the past two decades. Only three players from other positions have won the award since 2000, all from Alabama: running back Mark Ingram in 2009, running back Derrick Henry in 2015 and, in 2020, wide receiver Devonta Smith. No Alabama quarterback has won the award. Smith was the first wide receiver to win since Michigan’s Desmond Howard in 1991.
The Heisman Trophy was first awarded in 1935 to University of Chicago running back Jay Berwanger.
This story will be updated