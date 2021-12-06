The Heisman Trophy finalists were announced Monday evening. They are:

  • Alabama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young
  • Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud
  • Pittsburgh redshirt senior quarterback Kenny Pickett
  • Michigan senior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson

The Heisman Trophy Trust said last week it distributed ballots to 928 electors, including 870 media members who cover college football, 57 living Heisman Trophy winners and one collective fan vote. The deadline was Monday to determine four finalists who will be invited to the trophy ceremony in New York, set to take place Saturday and be televised on ESPN.

Quarterbacks have dominated the winners’ list for the past two decades. Only three players from other positions have won the award since 2000, all from Alabama: running back Mark Ingram in 2009, running back Derrick Henry in 2015 and, in 2020, wide receiver Devonta Smith. No Alabama quarterback has won the award. Smith was the first wide receiver to win since Michigan’s Desmond Howard in 1991.

The Heisman Trophy was first awarded in 1935 to University of Chicago running back Jay Berwanger.

This story will be updated