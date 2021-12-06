Many top players, however, have yet to cement themselves in the D.C.-area lore after most local counties and leagues canceled or condensed last season. Here are 16 players who will be intriguing to watch this season:
Girls’ players watch
Grace Arnolie, G, Sr., Madison
The Brown commit and her twin sister, Alayna, made key plays in the Warhawks’ Virginia Class 6 championship run in February. This season, the pair will headline a lineup that will be a force across the area.
Kennedy Fauntleroy, G, Sr., New Hope Academy
The Georgetown-bound guard was one of five New Hope seniors to sign with Division I program in November, and she will be at the center of one of the area’s best offenses.
Page Greenburg, G, Sr., Maret
Greenburg has long been a key piece for the Frogs, who will compete in the Independent School League AA division. The Brown commit is approaching her 1,000th point this season.
Jailen Hunter, G, Sr., Dunbar
With star guard Zy’aire Hairston out for the year with a torn ACL, Hunter may take the reins of the Crimson Tide’s offense as Dunbar seeks its third consecutive D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association title.
Riley Nelson, G, Jr., Clarksburg
The Maryland commit, paired with senior guard Mia Smith, could form one of the best duos Montgomery County has seen. The Coyotes will be top contenders for the Maryland 4A championship.
Kiki Rice, G, Sr., Sidwell Friends
The No. 2-ranked prospect in the Class of 2022, Rice will take her place as the area’s most celebrated girls’ basketball player now that former St. John’s star Azzi Fudd is playing at Connecticut. A recent UCLA commit, Rice will be joined by a strong supporting cast, headlined by junior Jadyn Donovan.
Delaney Thomas, F, Jr., St. John’s
With Fudd gone, the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference power needs a new focal point for its offense. The answer might be Thomas, a 6-foot-2 junior with USA Basketball experience.
Yonta Vaughn, G, Sr., Bishop McNamara
To no one’s surprise, the reigning WCAC champion is loaded with talent this winter. Vaughn is one of two seniors who recently committed to Division I school, as she signed with West Virginia alongside guard Gia Cooke, who signed with Texas A&M.
Boys’ players to watch
Ryan Archey, G, Sr., Gwynn Park
As the Yellowjackets aim to become a threat in Prince George’s County and Maryland 2A, they may go as far as their star guard takes them.
Devin Ceaser, G, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
A lightning-quick guard who transferred from St. Mary’s Ryken, Ceaser is a perfect addition for a Saints team that has turned into one of the area’s most impressive programs. The Buffalo commit will lead the Saints into a talented Interstate Athletic Conference.
Isaiah Coleman, F, Jr., National Christian Academy
The highest-ranked local player in the Class of 2023, Coleman headlines a revamped National Christian roster that is among the area’s best. The 6-6 forward has offers from Maryland, Georgetown and VCU, among others.
Dug McDaniel, G, Sr., Paul VI
With former stars Trevor Keels and Jeremy Roach playing for Duke, McDaniel will be tasked with running the Panthers’ backcourt. The Michigan commit is one of the quickest players in the area, but his ability to set up his young teammates will be key to Paul VI’s success this season in the WCAC.
Stephaun Walker, F, Sr., Coolidge
Walker has been a hot commodity across the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association since he was a freshman. Now with support from standout guards Kyle Gaskins and Amare Curtis, the Northwest Washington program is a strong candidate to win the city.
Tyrell Ward, F, Sr., DeMatha
The Xavier commit has been elevated to one of the most prestigious positions in local high school basketball: DeMatha star. Joined in that role by Virginia Tech commit Rodney Rice, Ward is following in a long line of recent senior leaders such as Earl Timberlake (Memphis), Hunter Dickinson (Michigan) and Jordan Hawkins (Connecticut).
Cam Whitmore, F, Sr., Archbishop Spalding
Whitmore might be the most improved player in the year-plus since high school basketball was shut down by the coronavirus. After impressing on the summer circuit, the Villanova commit’s final act for the Cavaliers could be elevating them into the D.C. area basketball hierarchy.
Wesley Williams, G, Jr., Independence
Last year, Williams won Class 5 Region B Player of the Year and dropped 40 points in the region title game. This winter, he’s part of a dangerous Tigers roster that added some transfer talent. Despite being elevated from Class 3 to Class 5, the Loudoun County program could make noise this season.