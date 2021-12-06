It seems like a situation that would elicit questions from the loyal Terrapin fans in our readership — but also speaks to the fluid state of college sports more broadly. The Oklahoma football coach went to Southern California. The Notre Dame football coach went to LSU, which had essentially fired its coach just a season and a half after he won a national championship. The Hall of Fame basketball coach at North Carolina — a Turgeon mentor — retired at the end of last season, and looked exhausted when he did so. The Hall of Fame basketball coach at Duke, North Carolina’s archrival, is retiring at the end of this season.
That’s a lot of flux. So I’m answering your questions about Turgeon and the Terrapins specifically or the college sports coaching landscape as a whole.
Here are some of the questions I’ve addressed so far:
Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.
Looking for more? Catch up on The Post’s coverage of college sports:
Thomas Floyd, an editor for The Post’s Sports section, produced this Q&A.