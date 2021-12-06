“It is with great sadness that I am reporting Medina Spirit passed away today from a heart attack at Santa Anita following a workout,” Baffert said in a statement. “My entire barn is devastated by this news. Medina Spirit was a great champion, a member of our family who was loved by all, and we are deeply mourning his loss. I will always cherish the proud and personal memories of Medina Spirit and his tremendous spirit.”
Medina Spirit tested positive for the anti-inflammatory drug betamethasone after the first leg of the sport’s Triple Crown, but an investigation was ongoing and he had not been officially disqualified at the time of his death.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
