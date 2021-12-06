Here is what to know from Week 13.
John Harbaugh made the only call he could. Harbaugh’s decision at the end of regulation shaped the latest chapter in the Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry. After Jackson threaded a pass to Sammy Watkins in the back of the end zone with 12 seconds remaining, the Ravens trailed 20-19. Harbaugh put two fingers in the air, calling for a conversion.
It didn’t work, but Harbaugh still chose correctly. It’s true that kicker Justin Tucker gives the Ravens the advantage in any overtime game. But Harbaugh knew he would be without top cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who could miss more time after a shoulder injury, and didn’t want to risk playing overtime with a secondary than had suffered breakdowns late in the fourth quarter.
On top of that, Jackson is the best goal-line player in the league. The Ravens were better off putting the game in his hands and not counting on a coin toss.
The failed conversion reshaped the AFC’s playoff picture. The Steelers improved to 6-5-1 despite a string of ugly performances, a testament to Mike Tomlin’s coaching acumen. The Ravens lost control of the top seed, yielded to the New England Patriots for now, with their clash against Buffalo on deck Monday night. The Ravens have been eking out wins all year, and given their injuries they could be primed for a late-season fade.
The Cincinnati Bengals still won’t let you trust them. In late October, the Bengals reached 5-2 by demolishing the Ravens, a statement that the longtime doormat needed to be reckoned with. They promptly lost to the woeful New York Jets and got blown out by the Cleveland Browns. Then they won two in a row, including last week’s thumping of the Steelers, who had bullied them for decades. Once again, the Bengals had announced themselves as a contender.
The Bengals insisted this time would be different, that they had learned their lesson about how to respond to a resounding victory. They were wrong. The Los Angeles Chargers scored the first 24 points in Cincinnati and beat the Bengals, 41-22, in a game the Bengals filled with slapstick moments.
Early on, Joe Burrow floated a perfect pass down the sideline to Ja’Marr Chase, who bobbled the ball into the arms of a Chargers defensive back. Evan McPherson missed an extra point after Cincinnati lined up to go for two, called a timeout and then took a delay-of-game penalty. The Bengals scored 22 straight points behind Burrow, playing with a dislocated and disfigured pinkie finger on his throwing hand. (Burrow said afterward he will not have to miss time.) They had possession with a chance to lead, only for running back Joe Mixon to fumble and Chargers defensive back Tevaughn Campbell to scoop it and romp 61 yards for a touchdown.
The sloppy loss left both teams at 7-5, on the inside edge of the AFC playoff picture. If the Bengals miss the playoffs, they will look back on Sunday with immense regret.
Kyler Murray looked like Kyler Murray. Last year, the Arizona Cardinals’ promising season unraveled as Murray played through injuries that robbed him of arm strength and his explosive running ability. It was meaningful that Murray returned Sunday from an ankle injury that sidelined him for a month. What really mattered was how Murray moved. Would he be the same?
The Cardinals surely slept well after a 33-22 victory over the Bears in Chicago. They solidified their place as the top team in the NFC, and Murray showed no ill effects. He completed 11 of 15 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns. When he scooted for a nine-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, the first of his two rushing scores, Murray showed the quick burst that makes him unique. The Cardinals have nothing to worry about, but the rest of the NFL does.
Minshew Mania is back. Gardner Minshew II, the cult-hero quarterback whom the Philadelphia Eagles acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a late-round draft pick a week before the regular season, made his first start of the season in place of Jalen Hurts, who was sidelined by an ankle sprain. Minshew led the Eagles to a dominant 33-18 victory over the Jets, completing 20 of 25 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns.
The Eagles scored on their first seven possessions, punting only after the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter. Minshew’s performance nudged the Eagles to 6-7, in the mix for the final NFC playoff spot.
As well as Minshew played, Coach Nick Sirianni left no doubt that Hurts will remain the Eagles’ quarterback. At his best, Hurts has played like a quarterback worth building around, with Sirianni going as far as to say, “There’s been times when he’s been one of the best in the league.” At the least, the Eagles know they have a capable backup, and Minshew proved he could someday be a starter again.
It might be time for the Minnesota Vikings to blow it up. The Vikings’ bizarre season reached a nadir with a 29-27 loss to the previously winless Detroit Lions, who scored a touchdown against Minnesota’s ill-conceived defensive plan on the final snap. The Vikings fell to 5-7, and without a late-season surge, it is starting to feel like the end of the Mike Zimmer-Kirk Cousins era in Minnesota.
With Zimmer in his eighth season, the Vikings are running in place with a roster talented enough to contend. The Vikings have led by at least six points in every game this season, yet they will need a huge finish to qualify for the playoffs. It seems likely that Cousins will finish his fourth season on a megabucks contract with one playoff victory.
Minnesota’s defense, Zimmer’s specialty, has been mediocre at best and frequently bad over the past two seasons. On the final play Sunday, the Vikings rushed Jared Goff — a quarterback known for his aversion to pressure — with three defenders and dropped eight, but two cornerbacks dropped into the middle of the end zone and provided Amon-Ra St. Brown vacancy just past the goal line.
Statistically, Cousins has been one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks this season. The numbers have not translated to winning, as anybody watching him could attest. If they can find a partner, the Vikings can trade Cousins after the season and incur a dead cap hit of $10 million — not ideal but far from prohibitive. There are enough coaches who believe in Cousins’s skill set, especially when operating a zone-run-based scheme, that he would have suitors.
The Lions earned an emotional win. Their opponent may be a mess, but the Lions deserved the celebration that came after their dramatic victory. They are 1-10-1 and will avoid infamy in Dan Campbell’s first season.
Nobody is more relieved than Campbell, who went for it on fourth and one inside the 30-yard line, up two late in the fourth quarter, which led to the Vikings’ go-ahead touchdown. Goff bailed him out with a last-minute touchdown drive, which delivered his first career victory without Sean McVay as his coach in 18 tries as a starting quarterback.
Despite Campbell’s game-management misadventures, he has by all accounts been a galvanizing figure in the organization. Afterward, Campbell read the names of the victims of the school shooting in Oxford, Mich., and extended a game ball to the school.
The Washington Football Team is doing it again. Washington started the season 2-6, and Coach Ron Rivera openly admitted he wished the NFC East title the team stumbled into last year had not raised expectations for this season. The playoffs were not part of the conversation. Now, though, Washington is attempting to storm into the postseason for the second straight year.
Washington has won four in a row after it outlasted the Raiders in Las Vegas, 17-15, and prevailed on a last-minute, 48-yard field goal from Brian Johnson, whom Washington signed Tuesday. Washington has built its winning streak on rugged, ball-control offense, the moxie of fill-in quarterback Taylor Heinicke, and an improved defense that is less explosive but more sound since the loss of star pass rusher Chase Young.
The Dallas Cowboys hold a two-game edge in the division, but Washington will have a chance to erase it. Washington will face the Cowboys and the Eagles in the next two weeks, then play them both again in the following two weeks.
Rob Gronkowski is as important to Tom Brady as ever. At 44, Brady might win his fourth MVP award. He leads the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns, and he has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 9-3 even after an uneven few weeks. Brady threw four more touchdown passes as Tampa Bay beat the Atlanta Falcons, 30-17, a victory marred only by Brady’s strange pick-six thrown to a defensive lineman on a screen pass from his own end zone.
If Brady does win the MVP award, no one will be more important to him than Gronkowski, who after missing half the season with a rib injury has emerged as a force. Chris Godwin hauled in 15 catches, the most in a game this season, but Gronkowski is Brady’s safety blanket. He caught four passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns, giving him 17 receptions for 252 yards in three games since he returned.
The Miami Dolphins keep on winning. Left for dead two months ago, the Dolphins have won five straight after a 20-9 pasting of the New York Giants. At 6-7, they still have a lot of work left to sneak into the playoffs. Regardless of whether they make it, their streak has provided legitimate promise in the form of Tua Tagovailoa’s performance.
Tagovailoa completed 30 of 41 passes for 244 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He punched up a quarterback rating of at least 104 for the fourth straight game. Tagovailoa has relied mostly on short passes, but when necessary he has made more difficult throws. On third and four in the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa lofted a perfect pass to tight end Mike Gesicki over a safety and in front of a cornerback, a 17-yard gain that led to a game-sealing field goal.
After a rocky and injury-marred start to his career, Tagovailoa is finally playing like the accurate, quick-thinking quarterback he was advertised as before Miami drafted him with the fifth pick in 2020.