Early on, Joe Burrow floated a perfect pass down the sideline to Ja’Marr Chase, who bobbled the ball into the arms of a Chargers defensive back. Evan McPherson missed an extra point after Cincinnati lined up to go for two, called a timeout and then took a delay-of-game penalty. The Bengals scored 22 straight points behind Burrow, playing with a dislocated and disfigured pinkie finger on his throwing hand. (Burrow said afterward he will not have to miss time.) They had possession with a chance to lead, only for running back Joe Mixon to fumble and Chargers defensive back Tevaughn Campbell to scoop it and romp 61 yards for a touchdown.