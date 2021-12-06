Rookie quarterback Mac Jones has received plenty of credit, and rightfully so. He has stepped in and demonstrated immediately that he can find ways to win games. But mostly, the Patriots’ return to Super Bowl-contender status in Year 2 following quarterback Tom Brady’s departure has been about Bill Belichick’s coaching greatness and the increasingly dominant play of the defense. The Patriots are ranked fourth in the league in total defense and first in scoring defense. Opponents have totaled only 63 points over the six games of the Patriots’ winning streak.