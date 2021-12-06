By contrast, the 62-year-old business executive held key roles for decades alongside her brother, Paul Allen, helping the billionaire Microsoft co-founder to formalize his philanthropic work and to pursue his eclectic interests, which included Jimi Hendrix, space and professional sports. In his 2011 autobiography, “Idea Man,” Paul Allen, who never married and had no children, wrote that his sister was “terrifically supportive” when he was diagnosed with cancer and spent many nights watching movies with him during his chemotherapy recovery. The siblings’ lives were so intertwined that a lawsuit alleged that Jody attempted to smuggle giraffe bones out of Botswana, where Paul regularly traveled on safari.
Upon Paul’s 2018 death, Jody inherited the Portland Trail Blazers and the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks. She adopted a caretaker’s posture toward the Blazers, avoiding splashy trades, front-office overhauls and grandstanding news conferences. Instead, she gave out multiyear extensions in 2019 to franchise player Damian Lillard, guard CJ McCollum, coach Terry Stotts and general manager Neil Olshey. Her brother had assembled that core group, which delivered Portland’s first Western Conference finals trip since 2000, and she doled out more than $300 million to keep it together, tamping down speculation that she might sell the team.
But the NBA is a ruthless, evolving business that requires driven, innovative and forward-thinking ownership. Paul Allen famously attended Las Vegas Summer League games, pored over footage of draft prospects and invited players to his Mercer Island compound, which boasted a full-size basketball court. He proudly noted that Blazers co-founder Larry Weinberg had praised his zealous fandom and felt that it was a prerequisite for ownership.
Jody Allen has watched games this season from the same baseline seats as her brother did but has given little indication that she shares his Blazermania. As the Blazers have gradually collapsed in recent months, she has remained almost entirely silent, raising doubts that she can guide the franchise to its next successful chapter.
Olshey pushed out Stotts in June. Lillard expressed unhappiness with the organization’s direction in July. Chris McGowan, Portland’s leading corporate executive, abruptly resigned in November. And the Blazers launched a workplace misconduct investigation into Olshey that culminated with his firing Friday. Throughout it all, Jody Allen offered no meaningful statements or appeals to fans. In this time of need, she has been the exact opposite of her brother: an absentee owner.
Portland (11-13) appears poised to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2012-13, and the situation is getting less tenable by the day. On the night before Olshey’s dismissal, the Blazers lost by 31 at home to the San Antonio Spurs. In their first game after his firing, the Blazers lost by 28 to the Boston Celtics and conceded 145 points, a franchise record in regulation for a home game. After both games, rookie coach Chauncey Billups excoriated his team’s lack of effort, sounding like a man who doesn’t know what else to do.
Billups was hired to improve the defense and to connect with his players; so far, he is 0 for 2. Despite employing a more aggressive pick-and-roll scheme, the Blazers have managed to fall from 29th in defensive efficiency last season to dead last this year. With Lillard struggling to score efficiently, Olshey’s offseason pledge that he had assembled his deepest roster ever has aged poorly. Portland has looked listless without its star, who is expected to miss at least another week with an abdominal injury.
The Blazers installed longtime salary cap guru Joe Cronin as interim general manager, but Jody Allen and Vice Chair Bert Kolde are flirting with a lost season if they don’t quickly find a full-time replacement and take steps to remake a badly unbalanced roster before the trade deadline. Moving McCollum is overdue given his sizable contract and overlapping skills with Lillard; center Jusuf Nurkic and forward Robert Covington are both natural trade chips given their inconsistent recent play and expiring contracts. To avoid being swallowed by speculation about Lillard’s future, Portland needs to add frontcourt length and athleticism.
Portland’s next lead executive must extend an olive branch to a demoralized fan base and rebuild trust with Lillard by selling him a plausible vision for sustained success during the rest of his prime. Danny Ainge, the former Celtics executive and Oregon native, is said to be interested. Yahoo Sports reported that Chicago Bulls General Manager Marc Eversley, who once worked for Oregon-based Nike, could be a candidate. And Indiana Pacers General Manager Chad Buchanan, who served as Portland’s interim GM before Olshey’s arrival, would be well-suited from a disposition standpoint to take on these challenges.
For a small-market franchise, landing a quality executive isn’t nearly as difficult as drawing all-star players. Still, this executive search process will be a good litmus test for the post-Paul Allen Blazers. His personal investment and financial resources were signature strengths to aspiring general managers, and the franchise looks a lot less appealing in his absence.
For the Blazers to shake free from their stasis, Jody Allen must understand that Paul Allen’s Blazers are gone for good. It’s time for her to inherit the full burden of ownership or to locate a buyer who shares her brother’s love for the game.