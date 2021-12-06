Portland (11-13 entering Monday) appears poised to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2012-13, and the situation is getting less tenable by the day. On the night before Olshey’s dismissal, the Blazers lost by 31 at home to the San Antonio Spurs. In their first game after his firing, the Blazers lost by 28 to the Boston Celtics and conceded 145 points, a franchise record for a regulation home game. After both games, rookie coach Chauncey Billups excoriated his team’s lack of effort, sounding like a man who doesn’t know what else to do.