“Daddy,” she said, “wasn’t this the court you would’ve been playing on?”
In March 2020, St. Charles was a few hours from competing in the 3A semifinals for the first time when the state athletic association postponed, and later canceled, the games. The ending was abrupt for the Spartans, who finished 26-1 and on a 21-game winning streak.
Nineteen months later, St. Charles is trying to reinvigorate its momentum. The Spartans, who return two varsity players, begin a new season Monday night at North Point.
“I don't think there is closure in the fact that we didn't get to see it out to the end,” said Campbell, who has coached at the Waldorf school since it opened in 2014. “But that's just the reality of the situation. A lot more people suffered in a lot worse ways than we did. We’re just fortunate now that we get the opportunity to take the floor again.”
— Kyle Melnick
Sidwell Friends emerges as the new team to beat
Parents, coaches and fans packed inside the pristine gym at Paul VI’s new Chantilly campus Saturday night, there to take in the evening slate of the Art Turner Memorial Tip-Off. The annual event is always well-attended by the area’s best teams and the nation’s top recruiters.
Around dinnertime Saturday, they were treated to a look at one of the area’s biggest attractions: the Sidwell Friends girls.
The Quakers ended the 2019-2020 season as a young, promising group that fell disappointingly short in the postseason. After missing out on last year because of pandemic restrictions, they emerge this winter as the area’s top program, the team to beat in a region full of talent. It’s the first time in recent memory the program has held such stature.
“We just want to go compete,” Quakers Coach Tamika Dudley said. “We don’t feel the pressure of rankings or anything like that. We feel like we have nothing to lose, we just go out and we play.”
Dudley returned every rotation player from that 2019 squad, including star guard Kiki Rice. A recent UCLA commit, Rice has been one of the top playmakers around since she was a freshman. Now, she must take on a new role: senior leader.
“The program is the same as it was my freshman or sophomore year,” Rice said. “We’re running things the same way, but we all know our potential, and that’s why we demand so much from each other.”
As the Quakers built a big lead against New York’s Long Island Lutheran, Rice looked every bit like the confident pacesetter Sidwell needs.
At one point in the third quarter she drove the baseline hard and sent a sharp no-look pass to the corner, where teammate Khia Miller waited. Confident points were on the way, Rice jogged to the corner and stood beside Miller with three fingers in the air as the ball went through the net. The open triple pushed the Quakers’ lead to 26.
— Michael Errigo
Centreville begins new era after two titles
Not many coaching changes are borne from an era of great success, but that was the case with the Centreville boys’ program this summer. Having won two consecutive state championships with the Wildcats and being named coach of the year in Virginia last winter, Kevin Harris stepped down in August to spend more time with his family.
In October, the school hired Joe Turner, an assistant coach for the Wildcats, to replace him. The task before Turner was not a simple one: he had to preserve the team’s winning culture while also building his own. The transition could have been messy, but with the help of his predecessor, Turner managed it just fine.
“Coach Harris put me in a really good position, showing me how to do what it took to coach at a varsity level,” Turner said. “And he’s always been there for any questions I might have. So it was smooth sailing for me.”
Turner is not the only one that must deal with the ramifications of success that was earned in part by somebody else. Last year’s senior-heavy group secured that Class 6 title, and now the holdovers and new pieces are responsible for defending it. They’re the ones who must live with the target on their backs.
“We talk about that every single day,” Turner said. “Every day. I’m always telling that regardless of who we’re playing, we’re going to get the best version of that team. These guys want to beat you, and you’re going to have to live up to the hype. This is the way it has to be if you want to continue that success.”
— Michael Errigo
C.H. Flowers takes alternative path of preparation
With a significant talent disparity between some of the area’s top girls’ public school squads and their conference counterparts, it has become commonplace for teams with championship aspirations to schedule rigorous preseason slates.
Prince George’s County powerhouse C.H. Flowers went the other direction and skipped preseason games altogether, instead emphasizing roster development.
The Jaguars, who are 48-3 since Coach Roderick Hairston took over the program in 2018, have just three returning players, all reserves from the last time the Jaguars played competitively in 2020.
“When you’re looking for preseason games, you want to find challenging opponents that’ll prepare you for a deep playoff run,” Hairston said. “But after the pandemic, we are still figuring out who we are, and I don’t believe in putting my team in a position to be some private school’s punching bag just to say we played a game before conference play started. We need to focus on getting better.”
Of the three returning players — junior Kristian Harris, junior Jai’den Anderson and senior Beulah Odiong — only Harris played significant minutes for the 2019-20 squad that was poised to win a second consecutive Maryland 4A championship if not for the pandemic.
For everyone else, the Jaguars’ Dec. 14 season opener will be their first taste of life at the varsity level.
“I’m apprehensive [about not having a preseason], but I’m not fearful because the way we practice is just as hard as a game,” Hairston said. “But all we have to do is find a way into the playoffs, and from there we’ll just let the chips fall where they may.”
— Tramel Raggs