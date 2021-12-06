From the circle, Del Rio stepped forward. He had, in the 17-15 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, beaten the team he rooted for growing up in Northern California, the quarterback he helped mold over three seasons as head coach in Oakland (Derek Carr) and the owner who in 2017 sent him teary-eyed and alone to a news conference to announce his own firing (Mark Davis).
On Sunday afternoon, as Del Rio threw a stone at the wall — a tradition during this four-game winning streak, an echo of David vs. Goliath — the roar of his players suggested that beating the Raiders meant more to him than he had let on during the week. Rivera complimented Del Rio’s play-calling, and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said the unit never splintered despite its struggles earlier this year because Rivera and Del Rio helped hold it together.
“[When] you want to win for them, when you’re playing for someone more than yourself, that’s when you start to see teams live up to their potential — and even go beyond it,” Allen said.
In the win, the defense overcame the absence of safety/linebacker Landon Collins (foot) to stifle one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses. Washington held Las Vegas, which was without star tight end Darren Waller (back/knee), to two plays of 20-plus yards, well below its average of 5.4. Washington has allowed 21 points or fewer in each of the past four games, and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis said the unit is feeding off the offense’s physical, resilient style.
“We did a good job at not letting them get those chunk plays,” linebacker Cole Holcomb said. “When they start getting those chunk plays, that’s when they start feeling good about themselves. … Even though we weren’t tackling as well [on the check-downs], we were taking away what they wanted to do.”
One of the keys, Rivera said, was how well the defense mixed and disguised coverages. In the first three games of this winning streak, Washington played mostly zone coverage, but Sunday it seemed to use more man-to-man underneath two- or three-high zones to force Las Vegas to string together long drives. Linebacker Khaleke Hudson and safety Deshazor Everett replaced Collins, whose absence helped Holcomb appreciate how much he handles in his hybrid role.
During practice this past week, Washington adjusted plays to fit Hudson and Everett. For example, in “run and roll” coverage, Holcomb said, a safety would usually roll down as Collins dropped to cover center field. But the team didn’t trust Hudson in so much space, so it changed the assignments. In the second half, when Hudson exited with an ankle injury, safety Kam Curl sometimes shifted from strong safety to big nickelback while Everett filled in for him.
“We’re going to do it by committee,” Rivera said of Collins’s role moving forward. “I thought [Hudson and Everett] handled it pretty well. … There were some mistakes that were made, and we will get that cleared up.”
The defensive line continued to stop the run and generate pressure without two of its most talented players. Allen pointed out that defensive end Casey Toohill blew up a play in the backfield in the first half — and that, even though he didn’t get the tackle, he “single-handedly shut down that play and allowed us to swarm.” Allen also praised the play of the other ends: James Smith-Williams, Daniel Wise, Bunmi Rotimi and Shaka Toney.
“They’re not going to get the credit they deserve, but I mean, damn,” he said. “They’re getting chipped, they’re rushing their ass off, they’re making great plays for us. … Plays like [Toohill’s] might go unnoticed by the casual fan, but to us — you see that.”
After the first quarter, Washington was dominating time of possession and seemed to settle into the formula it has used in this winning streak. But the defensive backs in general and linebacker Jamin Davis in particular missed more tackles than usual, allowing Las Vegas to turn check-downs into first downs and extend drives. Washington bowed up in the red zone, though, and forced the Raiders to kick two field goals. In the third quarter, Holcomb had an athletic pass breakup in the end zone against Raiders star wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to prevent a lead-seizing touchdown.
Holcomb, like the safeties, has taken obvious strides with a more defined role. Washington played Davis in the middle more early in the year, but lately it has used Davis outside and given Holcomb the “green dot” on his helmet, which indicates he calls the plays. Holcomb said he’s trusting his instincts more, and in the second quarter, when the Raiders ran a swing screen to running back Josh Jacobs, Holcomb wrecked the play and helped safety Bobby McCain make the tackle.
In the fourth quarter, with 31 seconds left and Washington in front, the Raiders tried to hit the big play that had eluded them all day. Carr threw deep down the middle for wide receiver Zay Jones, but McCain, who jockeyed with Jones, turned his head and broke up the pass. Three plays later, it was over.
“It wasn’t perfect — we have a lot of mistakes to clean up — but damn,” Allen said, “when you do something like that as a team, that’s special.”