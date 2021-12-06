After the first quarter, Washington was dominating time of possession and seemed to settle into the formula it has used in this winning streak. But the defensive backs in general and linebacker Jamin Davis in particular missed more tackles than usual, allowing Las Vegas to turn check-downs into first downs and extend drives. Washington bowed up in the red zone, though, and forced the Raiders to kick two field goals. In the third quarter, Holcomb had an athletic pass breakup in the end zone against Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to prevent a lead-seizing touchdown.