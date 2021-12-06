This is nitpicking, because Samuel was on a limited snap count in his second game since returning from a groin injury, but the wide receiver’s line — three touches for minus-two yards — wasn’t pretty. With running back J.D. McKissic out with a concussion, Samuel lined up in the backfield on several plays, and on Washington’s first possession, he caught a screen pass that might have gone for a big gain if not for a shoestring tackle by Las Vegas safety Johnathan Abram. With the Raiders focusing so heavily on shutting down Terry McLaurin, one would’ve expected Samuel to have more of an impact, even in limited action.