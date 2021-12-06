While Monday’s win wasn’t NFL scorigami, 17-15 is a fairly unusual final score. According to Pro Football Reference, it’s now happened 14 times, and before this season, the last instance was in 2016. Washington was on the wrong end of a 17-15 final on Dec. 11, 1994, when it lost to the Arizona Cardinals at Sun Devil Stadium on a 27-yard field goal by Greg Davis as time expired.
Fail: Tre’von Moehrig’s hands
With Washington trailing 14-12, consecutive completions from Taylor Heinicke to Adam Humphries put the visitors on the cusp of field goal range at the Las Vegas 40-yard line in the final minute. On the ensuing play, Heinicke looked Humphries’s way again, and the Raiders’ defense was prepared. Rookie safety Tre’von Moehrig jumped the out route and had the game-sealing interception in his sights, but the ball slipped through his hands and fell harmlessly incomplete.
Hail: Brian Johnson
Three plays after Moehrig’s drop, Washington kicker Brian Johnson came on to attempt a 48-yard field goal. The Bethesda native, who was signed to replace fellow former Virginia Tech kicker Joey Slye last week after Slye was injured against the Seahawks, made all eight of his field goal attempts with New Orleans this season but was released by the Saints after missing three extra points.
Washington defensive end Jonathan Allen was asked if he was nervous before Washington’s fourth kicker of the year lined up for his first field goal attempt with his new team.
“Hell yeah I was nervous,” Allen said. “I didn’t even know his name.”
“Not many people on the team really knew his name before today,” Heinicke said.
They might know it now.
“It was insane,” Johnson said of the experience.
Fail: Logan Thomas’s injury
Thomas, who returned from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for six games last week, capped Washington’s opening drive against the Raiders by using every inch of his 6-foot-6 frame to make a spectacular one-handed touchdown catch in the back of the end zone.
The tight end, who also had a 35-yard catch on Washington’s second touchdown march, was injured on Washington’s final drive when former Maryland standout Yannick Ngakoue hit him in the knee after going low in an attempt to avoid a block. Thomas limped off the field after the legal but unnecessary play and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. His status is uncertain, but there is concern that his injury is season-ending.
Hail: Washington’s playoff odds
After four straight wins to get back to .500 at 6-6, Washington’s playoff odds are hovering around 50 percent. The Minnesota Vikings’ stunning loss to the previously winless Detroit Lions helped Washington’s wild-card hopes, as did the Atlanta Falcons’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Seattle’s win over the 49ers enabled Washington to jump San Francisco for the second wild-card spot.
Fail: Taylor “Heineken”
Fox sideline reporter Pam Oliver is a sports broadcasting legend, but she flubbed Heinicke’s name during her report at kickoff, twice referring to the Washington quarterback as “Taylor Heineken,” like the Dutch beer. Oliver should know that Heinicke is more of a Bud Light guy.
Heinicke completed 23 of 30 passes for 196 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He has seven touchdown passes and two interceptions during Washington’s winning streak.
Hail: Dallas week
Washington kicks off a stretch of five consecutive games against division foes to close the regular season when it hosts Dallas on Sunday.
“We need y’all,” Washington Coach Ron Rivera said, when asked whether he had a message for Washington’s fans after Sunday’s win. “We really do. … We’re playing the division leader twice. This is the first one. We need everybody, all hands on deck. Let’s roll.”
At 8-4, the Cowboys are two games ahead of Washington for the NFC East lead. Washington, which swept the season series against Dallas last year, hasn’t won three straight against the Cowboys since 1987 and 1988.
Fail: Curtis Samuel’s production
This is nitpicking, because Samuel was on a limited snap count in his second game since returning from a groin injury, but the wide receiver’s line — three touches for minus-two yards — wasn’t pretty. With running back J.D. McKissic out with a concussion, Samuel lined up in the backfield on several plays, and on Washington’s first possession, he caught a screen pass that might have gone for a big gain if not for a shoestring tackle by Las Vegas safety Johnathan Abram. With the Raiders focusing so heavily on shutting down Terry McLaurin, one would’ve expected Samuel to have more of an impact, even in limited action.