Early carelessness with the basketball was a major issue for the Washington Wizards on Monday night as they fell to the Indiana Pacers, 116-110, after putting themselves in another first-quarter double-digit deficit. Indiana led by as many as 16 points in the fourth quarter before the Wizards trimmed their deficit late. Still, Washington has lost three straight and four of five.
“It’s tough because, [with a] double-digit deficit in the first quarter, now you’re just fighting uphill the whole game,” Wizards Coach West Unseld Jr. said. “Turnovers, obviously, some of them are controllable. But that was a huge [thing]. ... You can’t beat yourself, especially on the road.”
The Wizards were their own worst enemy on the second night of a back-to-back following Sunday’s defeat in Toronto, with self-inflicted mistakes arriving in crucial moments. Whether it was a turnover or a defensive lapse, something seemingly went wrong every time Washington had a chance to get back into the game.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was driving alone down the left side of the court midway through the fourth quarter after a Raul Neto steal when he decided to pull up for a wide-open three-pointer. But Caldwell-Pope hesitated as he took a step beyond the arc and then tried to get back behind it — double dribble. A three would have cut Indiana’s lead to seven, but the Pacers got the ball back and LeVert hit a three-pointer to push their edge to 102-89. That sequence summed up the game for the Wizards.
There were positives. Bradley Beal and Daniel Gafford shook off their recent struggles. Beal found his shooting touch and scored 34 points while finishing 12 for 19 (63.2 percent). Gafford was back to his rim-rocking ways with 14 points and eight rebounds. Kyle Kuzma added 14 points.
“Found a little rhythm tonight; hopefully I’ll keep it going,” Beal said. “But the only thing that matters is winning. Yeah, I found my rhythm, which is a step in the positive direction, but the same time we’re [4-6] in the last 10 games. That’s a step in the wrong direction. We’ve got to get back to the joy of the game, and I think that was something that I’ve been trying to find individually over the last — the whole year. Finding that joy, finding your juice, getting your rhythm back. ...
“I love the fact we’re in this position because it just helps build our character. It helps build us up as a team moving forward down the line, too.”
The Wizards shot a strong 53.1 percent, but they were soft on defense as the Pacers converted 52.4 percent. Domantas Sabonis was a problem all night and finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. LeVert posted 19 points and found a way to get clutch baskets down the stretch. Brogdon did a bit of everything with 17 points, six rebounds and eight assists.
Here’s what to know from Monday’s game:
Another slow start
Caldwell-Pope said after Sunday’s loss that a “lazy mentality” was responsible for the Wizards’ recent slow starts. Whatever the problem is, it happened again Monday. The Wizards managed just 18 points in the first quarter and had to play catch-up for the rest of the night. Washington shot 33.3 percent in that opening 12 minutes.
“I wouldn’t say we were sloppy,” guard Aaron Holiday said of the turnovers. “I feel like we played hard. They just did a good job of being aggressive on defense.”
Rest day
On the second night of the back-to-back, point guard Spencer Dinwiddie got the day off. That has been the plan all season, with the Wizards being careful with his surgically repaired knee.
Holiday got the start and finished with 11 points and five assists in 22 minutes.
Unexpected problem
Pacers reserve forward Oshae Brissett was a thorn in the Wizards’ side, making big buckets at inopportune times.
The third-year forward hit back-to-back three-pointers near the end of the first quarter that extended Indiana’s lead to 10. He hit another late in the third to push the advantage to 84-67 and force an Unseld timeout.
Brissett, who came in averaging 3.9 points, finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.