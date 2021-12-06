Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was driving alone down the left side of the court midway through the fourth quarter after a Raul Neto steal when he decided to pull up for a wide-open three-pointer. But Caldwell-Pope hesitated as he took a step beyond the arc and tried get back behind it — double dribble. A three would have cut Indiana’s lead to seven, but the Pacers got the ball back and LeVert hit a three-pointer to push their edge to 102-89. That sequence summed up the game for the Wizards.