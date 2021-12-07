32. Sun Bowl: Miami vs. Washington State (Dec. 31, noon, CBS). Usually, the mystery with Miami is whether it actually has much interest in its bowl game. With a 1-10 postseason record since 2008, the answer has come up no at least a few times. This year, the Hurricanes’ initial question was who actually coaches the team. Manny Diaz was still technically the coach until Monday morning when the school lured Oregon’s Mario Cristobal to Coral Gables. Whoever is in charge, advantage Cougars, a resilient bunch that finished 7-5 despite coaching drama involving the since-fired Nick Rolovich for much of the season.