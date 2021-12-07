Foster Sr. said the family explained to Reform’s police chief that he needed medical treatment for his mental health disorder, and the chief agreed. But when the chief and family went to the jail to bring Foster Jr. to a University of Alabama facility in Birmingham, Foster Sr. was told his son was involved in an “altercation” with another inmate and now under the jurisdiction of the sheriff’s office. They were told family members could not visit Foster Jr. in jail due to covid-19 restrictions.