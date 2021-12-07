The only money this is about, yet again, is how much the owners — whom I’ve yet to go to a ballpark hoping to see perform — can keep for themselves. How else to explain why the Washington Nationals’ season ticket holders consortium I’m part of saw its price increase more than 20 percent for next season — even after the Lerners tossed 28-year-old five-tool all-star shortstop Trea Turner into a fire-sale trade of Max Scherzer to the Los Angeles Dodgers, leaving the left side of the infield in need of a complete rebuild after previously letting the team’s 2019 World Series hero, third baseman Anthony Rendon, go to the Los Angeles Angels? How? (But, hey, this isn’t personal, and I’m not bitter!)