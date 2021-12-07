The Cowboys still didn’t look great on offense in their victory Thursday night at New Orleans. The running game was productive only on the long TD dash by Tony Pollard, and the passing game was inconsistent even with QB Dak Prescott having WRs Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb back at his disposal. But the defense was very good, and the Cowboys at least got back into the win column while keeping the NFC East race from getting uncomfortably close. The Cowboys should secure the division title, but they’ll have to raise their level of play if they want to be a factor in the playoffs.