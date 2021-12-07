The initial projection was that he could return after six to eight weeks of rehab and avoid surgery. But in late November, it became clear that his odds of coming back for Washington were slim. An MRI showed “some progress” in his recovery, according to Coach Ron Rivera, but not enough to get back on the field.
“Unfortunately, not way up there, but it’s progress,” Rivera said Nov. 24. “So, what he’ll do is he’ll continue to work, do his rehab stuff, and he’ll be reevaluated soon.”
The procedure, according to the person familiar with the situation, is said to be “minor,” but it caps Fitzpatrick’s time with his ninth NFL team and raises the question about his future in the NFL beyond 2021.
Washington signed Fitzpatrick to a one-year deal worth up to $12 million in March, with the hope that his 16 seasons of NFL experience would stabilize an offense in transition and lead a group of mostly young and new players.
“It was the way he played over the last two seasons, how he plays with an edge and that he plays football to score points. He plays fearless,” offensive coordinator Scott Turner said in an August interview. “He doesn’t play to be perfect, because you’re not going to be. I think that we needed a little bit of that. And he’s smart. There’s a difference between fearless and reckless. You gotta walk that line a little bit, and all the great guys do. You got to know when to say when, and I think that he has a great feel for that.”
But Washington’s plan quickly changed when Fitzpatrick was sacked in the second quarter against the Chargers and injured his hip. He was placed on IR and the team turned to Taylor Heinicke, a fifth-year player who had only two NFL starts, including Washington’s playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January.
Heinicke, who re-signed with Washington on a two-year deal in the offseason, has started all 11 games in Fitzpatrick’s absence and, after a rocky first half of the season, has helped guide the team to a four-game winning streak since its bye week. Washington, now 6-6 and in sixth place in the NFC, faces a final five-game stretch against divisional opponents that will determine its postseason chances.
Adding to the team’s challenge is its growing list of injured players. Backup linebacker Khaleke Hudson, who helped fill in for Landon Collins on Sunday at Las Vegas, suffered a sprained ankle in the game and was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, meaning he will miss a minimum of three weeks. To fill his roster spot, Washington signed linebacker Milo Eifler off the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad.
Jonathan Allen a two-time Walter Payton winner
Washington defensive tackle and captain Jonathan Allen was named the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year for the second consecutive season for his work in the community, especially in providing resources to homeless youth.
As a team nominee, he will receive up to a $40,000 donation from the NFL Foundation and Nationwide to the charity of his choice. He will also be up for the national award, which is announced during the NFL Honors award show the Thursday before Super Bowl LVI. If he’s voted the winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, he will receive a $250,000 donation.
Allen and his wife Hannah also announced Tuesday that they plan to donate $3 million to local charities over the course of his career in Washington.
Allen, who re-signed with Washington to a new four-year, $72 million contract in July, is working on a career season, with a team-high 6.5 sacks. According to Pro Football Focus, Allen is tied for fourth among interior linemen with 46 quarterback pressures and has a 20.8 percent pass-rush win rate that ranks second behind Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (23.2 percent).
Off the field, he has devoted much of his time to Sasha Bruce Youthwork, a D.C. organization that helps homeless youth find shelter and families create stability.
Sam Fortier contributed reporting.