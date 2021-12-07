James Madison went ahead to stay at 50-49 on Takal Molson’s turnaround jumper with 1:10 to play. The graduate transfer from Seton Hall then sank a turnaround floater with 22 seconds left after Franklin missed a jumper, and Virginia was on its way to its second loss of the season to a mid-major program, following its season-opening defeat against Navy.
“A lot of teams won’t come in here and play, and that’s their philosophy,” Virginia Coach Tony Bennett said. “[JMU] is a good team. This is a good college basketball atmosphere, beautiful building, tough environment, but good for our guys. It stings to lose, but our guys battled in the second half.”
In their second loss in three games, the Cavaliers (6-4) had to rally just to make the final score respectable in large part because of 4-for-26 three-point shooting and sloppy offense in general that yielded just 14 points in the first half. In between those defeats, Virginia survived Pittsburgh, 57-56, on Friday in Charlottesville by scoring five points in the final 10 seconds.
This time, the Cavaliers had no such good fortune in losing to JMU (8-2) for the first time. Virginia had won all 11 meetings dating from the 1977-78 season and had not played in Harrisonburg since Nov. 14, 2014, when it posted a 79-51 triumph.
The announced attendance was 8,439, setting a record for a basketball game in Harrisonburg.
“We just tried to prepare by getting ready for this hostile environment,” Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner said. “Coach warned us what type of environment we were going to be stepping into. We prepared by practicing with very loud noises to get ready for stuff, but you never can simulate the real thing.”
Gardner led Virginia with 12 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. Clark (11 points) was the only other Cavaliers player in double figures; he made three three-pointers as Virginia shot its lowest three-point percentage (15.4) of the season.
The Dukes prevailed despite putting no players in double digits. Vado Morse was their top scorer with nine points, and Molson added eight.
Trailing by 13 with 14:18 left, Virginia began carving into the deficit by sinking three three-pointers, the last of which came from Reece Beekman to get the Cavaliers within 37-30. Another push drew Virginia within 41-35 with 8:51 remaining thanks to Francisco Caffaro’s dunk off a pass from Gardner, who followed by gathering an offensive rebound and scoring on a layup.
The Cavaliers scored 10 consecutive points to take a 45-44 lead with 3:50 to go, and the lead thereafter changed five times.
An early lead for Virginia evaporated amid an offensive collapse that included 10 consecutive missed field goals and going more than nine minutes without a point. The result was a 24-14 halftime deficit that would have been larger had Clark not made the Cavaliers’ only three-pointer of the first half in the closing seconds.
Here’s what to know about Virginia’s loss:
Franklin continues to misfire
Franklin, an Indiana transfer, missed all six of his three-point attempts and is 0 for 18 over his past four games. He had been one of Virginia’s more reliable scorers, but his recent swoon has left few other options in the backcourt.
Clark’s scoring has been sporadic, and he has passed up open three-pointers in an attempt to get his teammates more involved. Beekman, the other starting guard, shot 1 for 5 from the field Tuesday and is 1 for 10 in the past two games. The sophomore has scored in double figures just twice; Bennett counts on him far more for his tenacious on-ball defense.
Charlottesville connections
JMU Coach Mark Byington, who’s in his second season leading the Dukes, made two stops in Charlottesville early in his career. Byington was director of operations in 2004-05, Virginia’s final season under Pete Gillen, and he began his coaching career in Charlottesville as a graduate manager from 1999 to 2001.
He also spent 2012-13 as an assistant at Virginia Tech under James Johnson. After his time in Blacksburg, he was the head coach at Georgia Southern for seven seasons.
