Washington’s 41-16 rout of the Cowboys on Thanksgiving last year gave it its first season sweep of Dallas, which leads the all-time series 73-47-2, since 2012. It also marked the sixth time Washington has won two straight over the Cowboys since its last winning streak of at least three games in the series, when Rivera was in the middle of his playing career as a linebacker for the Chicago Bears. Here’s a look back at that four-game streak, which spanned three seasons and a Super Bowl title from 1986 to 1988: