Since the NFL expanded to 32 teams and realigned into eight four-team divisions in 2002, seven teams have yet to record a winning streak of at least three games against each of their division foes. Washington, which last won three or more consecutive games against the New York Giants from 1998 to 2000 and against the Cowboys from 1986 to 1988, is one of three teams without a three-game winning streak against two division opponents during that time.
- The Cleveland Browns have never defeated the Baltimore Ravens in three straight games, and their last run of success against the Pittsburgh Steelers was a seven-game winning streak from 1986 to 1989 during their AFC Central days.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven’t won three straight against the New Orleans Saints or Carolina Panthers since the NFC South was founded.
- Not surprisingly, the last time the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets won at least three straight games against the Patriots was before 2002.
- The Rams’ last winning streak of at least three games against the San Francisco 49ers was from 1999 to 2001, before the franchise moved from St. Louis back to Los Angeles.
Washington’s 41-16 rout of the Cowboys on Thanksgiving last year gave it its first season sweep of Dallas, which leads the all-time series 73-47-2, since 2012. It also marked the sixth time Washington has won two straight over the Cowboys since its last winning streak of at least three games in the series, when Rivera was in the middle of his playing career as a linebacker for the Chicago Bears. Here’s a look back at that four-game streak, which spanned three seasons and a Super Bowl title from 1986 to 1988:
Nov. 23, 1986: Washington 41, Dallas 14
Washington had lost three straight to Dallas, including a humiliating 30-6 loss at Texas Stadium in Week 6. Joe Gibbs’s team would exact its revenge at home in Week 12, jumping to a 34-0 halftime lead and cruising to a dominating victory that improved Washington to 10-2.
“A couple of times over the last quarter of a century, Washington has even thumped the Cowboys badly, embarrassing the Texans,” The Washington Post’s Thomas Boswell and the late Gwen Ifill, who shared a byline, wrote the next day. “But never before — no, not until yesterday at RFK Stadium — had Washington’s team routed and humiliated the club that bills itself as ‘America’s Team.’”
Jay Schroeder completed 16 of 31 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns for Washington, which took the lead for good on a George Rogers run after the Cowboys fumbled the opening kickoff.
“There are about three great things in life,” Washington tackle Mark May said. “Winning the lottery, having a baby and beating the Cowboys this badly.”
Oct. 19, 1987: Washington 13, Dallas 7
Washington’s second consecutive win over Dallas was one of the greatest upsets in franchise history. It came on “Monday Night Football” during the 1987 players’ strike, with a team of replacement players who knocked off a Cowboys squad that featured six picket line-crossing regulars in its starting lineup, including defensive end Randy White, quarterback Danny White and running back Tony Dorsett.
Backup quarterback Tony Robinson replaced the injured Ed Rubbert late in the first quarter and completed 11 of 18 passes for 152 yards in his only NFL game. Dorsett fumbled twice in the first quarter and was outplayed by Washington running back Lionel Vital, who finished with 26 carries for 136 yards. Wide receiver Ted Wilson scored Washington’s only touchdown on a 16-yard reverse in the third quarter.
Washington sealed the win with two seconds to play, when White’s pass bounced out of wide receiver Kelvin Edwards’s hands near the goal line.
“One of the most emotional locker rooms I’ve ever been in,” said Gibbs, who was carried off the field at Texas Stadium on his players’ shoulders.
Washington’s replacement players went 3-0 during the strike. The team’s regulars returned the following week.
Dec. 13, 1987: Washington 24, Dallas 20
Washington eliminated the Cowboys from playoff contention and clinched consecutive losing seasons by Dallas for the first time since 1963-64. Gary Clark caught nine passes for 187 yards and a touchdown in the win at RFK Stadium, which kept Washington in contention for the NFC’s No. 1 seed.
“It’s one of those wins you’re not sure what to say, but you’re sure happy you won the game,” Gibbs said after watching Dallas score the final 17 points.
A bench-emptying fracas broke out after a Cowboys touchdown with 2:49 remaining, when Washington’s Dexter Manley yanked rookie tackle Daryle Smith’s helmet off and Washington linebacker Neal Olkewicz drilled Dallas lineman Kevin Gogan, who had come to Smith’s defense.
Washington went on to win its second Super Bowl.
Oct. 9, 1988: Washington 35, Dallas 17
Washington built a 28-10 halftime lead, forced five turnovers and rolled to its fourth straight win in the series at Texas Stadium.
Running back Kelvin Bryant had 200 total yards and three touchdowns for Washington. Quarterback Mark Rypien threw for 187 yards and three touchdowns to earn his first win as a starter in place of reigning Super Bowl MVP Doug Williams, who was recovering from an emergency appendectomy.
The Cowboys won the rematch in Week 15 at RFK Stadium, 24-17, ending Washington’s longest winning streak in series history. Since then, Dallas has had four three-game winning streaks, two four-game winning streaks and one 10-game winning streak against Washington.