Most of all, though, he could shoot. From long range. A lot. Eight games into Georgetown’s season, Rice has delivered on his most obvious skill — and never more than Wednesday night in a 100-71 win over Maryland Baltimore County at Capital One Arena.
Rice made a school-record 10 three-pointers on 12 attempts as part of a 34-point game as the Hoyas improved to 4-4. Ryan Mutombo set career highs in points (15) and rebounds (11), and Aminu Mohammed added 13 points and 10 rebounds in the rout.
The performance came just three days after Rice went 0 of 8 from long range in a loss to South Carolina.
“I knew I had to have a bounce-back game coming off South Carolina,” Rice said. “I knew I’m better than that. I just had to keep shooting. I have the ‘next-shot-go-in’ mentality, so I just had to keep going. My teammates did a good job of finding me, and that’s all I can ask for.”
L.J. Owens had 17 points — 14 in the first half — for the Retrievers (5-4), who are winless in five all-time meetings with Georgetown.
Rice has proven to be the stretchiest of stretch fours for the Hoyas. The program record for three-pointers in a game had long been seven, set first by Mark Tillmon against Providence in 1990 and matched several times since.
Rice had done it twice himself already, and was on pace for a record night Wednesday when the Hoyas led 48-40 at halftime. His three with 18:11 to go bumped Georgetown’s lead to 53-41, vaulting the margin to double digits for good. Another almost two minutes later was key to a stretch when the Hoyas pushed the margin closer to 20 for the first time.
With things well in hand, Rice further shredded the Retrievers, making four more threes in a span of less than five minutes to zip past the record.
“At practice [Tuesday] I told him ‘Look, the type of shooter you are, there shouldn’t be nights where you go 0-for,’” Ewing said. “That’s the type of shooter I saw when we recruited him and that’s the type of shooter I believe he is, and he showed that tonight.”
Rice’s outburst was a career high, topping a 30-point game against East Tennessee State in 2019. It was the most points for a Hoya since Mac McClung dropped 38 on Arkansas-Little Rock in an overtime victory on Dec. 22, 2018.
Here’s what to know from Wednesday night’s game:
A chance for big men
With center Timothy Ighoefe out with a broken hand, Mutombo and Malcolm Wilson have a considerable opportunity.
Both have seized it, in different ways.
Mutombo, a 7-foot-2 freshman, scored eight points off the bench in Sunday’s loss at South Carolina, then matched the total in the first half against UMBC. Mutombo finished with 15 points on 7-of-15 shooting in 18 minutes.
“It’s easier to shoot the ball when the first few go in,” Mutombo said. “Getting those first three baskets to fall, that gave me a lot of confidence. I always try to start the game with shots close to the basket and work my way out.”
Mutombo also swatted four attempts, prompting a comparison to his famous finger-wagging father (and Georgetown legend) Dikembe.
“At some point, he was trying to block shots like his dad,” Ewing said.
Wilson, the other inexperienced big man, had four points, three rebounds and four blocks in 13 minutes.
“He affected the game in so many different ways,” Ewing said of Wilson, who redshirted in 2019-20 and played sparingly last season. “He blocked shots. He changed some shots. He did a great job. He picked. He rolled. He did everything we needed him to do for us to be successful. He’s not the type of guy you’re going to drop the ball to, but he can affect the game on the defensive end.”
Double him up
The 6-5 Mohammed has impressed with his rebounding early in his college career. The freshman produced his third double-double Wednesday and bumped his rebounding average to a team-high 8.1. He also has at least three offensive rebounds in each of the past seven games.
Century mark
It was Georgetown’s first 100-point game since a 102-67 defeat of Howard on Dec. 29, 2018. The Hoyas have reached that plateau four times in Ewing’s five seasons as coach — against Mount St. Mary’s in his second game on the sideline in 2017, then in back-to-back outings against Arkansas-Little Rock and Howard late in nonconference play a year later.
