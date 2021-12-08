The Washington Football Team placed tight end Logan Thomas on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season just as the team gears up for a final playoff push.

Thomas suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter of Washington’s win at Las Vegas on Sunday when Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue went low for a block. The team initially feared Thomas might have sustained significant damage to his knee, but an MRI taken Monday produced better-than-expected results, according to Coach Ron Rivera. The imaging did not show an ACL tear, Rivera said, but it was unclear the extent of the injury.

According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Thomas is still seeking multiple doctors’ opinions to determine the severity of his injury. But because this is his second time on IR this season, after he missed six games with a hamstring injury, his season is over.

Thomas, who was seen leaving the team’s training facility Wednesday morning with a brace wrapped around his left leg and using the aid of crutches, totaled 18 catches for 196 and three touchdowns in six games this season.

To fill Thomas’ roster spot, Washington activated running back Jonathan Williams from the practice squad.