According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Thomas is still seeking multiple doctors’ opinions to determine the severity of his injury. But because this is his second time on IR this season, after he missed six games with a hamstring injury, his season is over.
Thomas, who was seen leaving the team’s training facility Wednesday morning with a brace wrapped around his left leg and using the aid of crutches, totaled 18 catches for 196 and three touchdowns in six games this season.
To fill Thomas’ roster spot, Washington activated running back Jonathan Williams from the practice squad.