Maryland (9-2, 2-0 Big Ten) leaned on its defense coming out of halftime, held the Boilermakers (6-4, 0-2) scoreless for the first four minutes of the third quarter — and still trailed by one, having gone into the locker room with a slim deficit. But the Terps had finally figured out the rhythm of Purdue’s three-point-heavy offense and allowed just 13 points in the quarter. Six of them came in a 31-second spurt near the end.