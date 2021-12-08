But Maryland, whose offense at its best is relentless and exacting, has a way of intimidating even its most fearless opponents. A halftime reset and burst at the start of the third quarter was enough to create separation in a tight game and push the Terps to an 86-71 win over Purdue, their sixth straight victory in the series.
Maryland (9-2, 2-0) leaned on its defense coming out of halftime, held the Boilermakers (6-4, 0-2) scoreless for the first four minutes of the third quarter — and still trailed by one, having gone into the locker room with a slim deficit. But the Terps had finally figured out the rhythm of Purdue’s three-point heavy offense and allowed just 13 points in the quarter. Six of them came in a 31-second spurt near the end.
By the fourth quarter, they were rolling and made 12 of 18 shots from the field. Every player except freshman Shyanne Sellers scored in the period.
“There’s weapons at every spot,” Purdue Coach Katie Gearlds said. “One all-American goes out, another all-American comes in.”
Maryland is still missing one of those all-Americans, junior wing Diamond Miller, who is dealing with nagging right knee soreness, but star guard Ashley Owusu had no trouble leading in her stead. Owusu had 20 points, nine critical rebounds and five assists.
Forward Angel Reese had 15 points. Guard Katie Benzan added 15 (including three three-pointers), six assists and three steals.
“Coach said every day in practice, ‘We want to disrupt for 40 minutes,’ ” Benzan said. “And I took that to heart. I want to do everything I can on the defensive end to make Purdue and all of our opponents uncomfortable.”
The Boilermakers took a 40-36 lead into halftime despite missing their two leading scorers. Without them, senior guard Brooke Moore, averaging 6.1 points entering Wednesday, stepped up and torched Maryland’s defense for 17 points in the first half, thanks to five three-pointers. She finished with 22 points.
Although Maryland controlled the game by the fourth quarter, the Terps didn’t take a double-digit lead until there was 5:20 remaining. Redshirt junior forward Mimi Collins recovered a bobbled pass just outside the lane to dump the ball to graduate student forward Chloe Bibby under the basket.
Bibby, a forward playing out of position as a center with Miller out, made it a three-point play to put Maryland up 68-59. On the next possession, Bibby collected an offensive rebound and kicked the ball back out to Owusu for a jumper that put the Terps up by 11.
“She was just really active, cutting and moving and obviously when we can get to the glass like that … ” Coach Brenda Frese said of Bibby’s five offensive rebounds. “I thought we looked like Maryland basketball in the fourth quarter.”
Here’s what else to know from Wednesday’s game:
Owusu seeing double
The Terps’ junior guard rebounded from a 12-point outing against Rutgers, in which she fouled out for the first time, with 20 points on 9 for 18 shooting from the floor and nine rebounds. How’s this for consistency: It was her 44th straight game scoring in double figures, a streak that stretches back to the end of her freshman year.
Big Ten streak continues
Maryland extended its conference winning streak to 15 games, including three wins in last season’s Big Ten tournament. The streak dates back to Jan. 28.
The Terps have now won 13 of their past 14 matchups against the Boilermakers, including six straight.
South Carolina up next
The top-ranked Gamecocks await Maryland on Sunday in Columbia, S.C., the Terps’ fourth ranked opponent this season. They own a 2-1 mark against ranked teams: a win against No. 6 Baylor preceded losses against No. 5 North Carolina State and No. 7 Stanford in the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship last month.
Maryland is 2-2 against South Carolina.
“We were disappointed from the first half, but we have to take some lessons and learn from it so that come Sunday and come the following games, that doesn’t happen,” Benzan said. “Because we want to show that we’re a top-10 team and we deserve to be in that conversation. That starts Sunday with our intensity.”