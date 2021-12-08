According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Sweat is unvaccinated, which means he will miss at least five days (if a close contact) but possibly 10 or more days (if he tested positive).
That rules him out for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. If he tested positive, his minimum 10-day quarantine would end the day before Washington’s Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. But NFL protocols require symptomatic individuals to complete a ramp-up period before returning fully to practice or games, and Sweat will have missed more than a month of practice by that point because of his time on injured reserve.
Sweat said in June that he “probably won’t get vaccinated” and that “I don’t see me treating covid until I actually get covid.”
The third-year defensive end suffered a fractured jaw late in Washington’s loss to the Denver Broncos and was placed on injured reserve Nov. 13. On Monday, Coach Ron Rivera expressed optimism that Sweat would get medical clearance to return to practice this week.
But his extended absence will mean more time for second-year defensive ends Casey Toohill and James Smith-Williams, who have started in place of Sweat and Chase Young, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 10.