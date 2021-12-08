The MLB lockout, the reason for this winter lull, has pushed the Major League Rule 5 Draft until after a collective bargaining agreement is in place. On Wednesday, then, the qualifications to be available were tricky. Players could not be on their club’s 40-man roster or the 38-man for the Class-AAA affiliate. And they had to be either former high school picks or international free agents who signed in 2017; or college player drafted in 2018. So since the Nationals had plenty of space on their Class-AAA roster — a requirement to make selections — they used the chance to add. For each pick, they paid $24,500 to the player’s original team.