The MLB lockout, the reason for this winter lull, has pushed the Major League Rule 5 Draft until after a collective bargaining agreement is in place. On Wednesday, then, the qualifications to be available were tricky. Players could not be on their club’s 40-man roster or the 38-man for the Class-AAA affiliate. And they had to be either former high school picks or international free agents who signed in 2017; or college player drafted in 2018. So since the Nationals had plenty of space on their Class-AAA roster — a requirement to make selections — they used the chance to add. For each pick, they paid $24,500 to the player’s original team.
The Nationals took Young, 27, with the fifth overall pick. The infielder went from the St. Louis Cardinals to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the three-prospect package for Paul Goldschmidt in 2018. He has 138 plate appearance in the majors. In that limited sample, he has been an above average hitter. He faced the Nationals last April and homered off Patrick Corbin. Otherwise, in 48 games with the Class AAA Reno Aces in 2021, Young finished with an impressive batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .304/.388/.598.
In the second round, the Nationals chose Taylor, a 26-year-old righty from the Toronto Blue Jays. He has been a full-time reliever since 2017, logging a 4.19 ERA in 19⅓ innings for the Class AAA Buffalo Bisons this past year. Brill, Washington’s third-round selection Thursday, is a 27-year-old righty from the Diamondbacks. He made 27 relief appearances and had a 6.33 ERA for the Class AA Amarillo Sod Poodles in 2021. And Clemmer, a 25-year-old righty from the Cleveland Guardians, landed with the Nationals in the fourth round. He had a 3.40 ERA in 50⅓ innings for the Class AA RubberDucks last summer.
The Nationals declined to make a pick in the fifth and final round. They were, after all, one of only four teams to take a player in the fourth. Such an active minor league Rule 5 Draft is a reflection of where they are as a franchise, right at the early stages of a rebuild. Under General Manager Mike Rizzo, they have mostly sat out of the major league Rule 5 Draft, which leaves teams to carry any selected players on their 40-man roster or risk losing them. Minor league selections have been more common but still sparse.
But the reality is that, for a team rail thin on proven contributors, there is little downside to giving Young, Taylor, Brill and Clemmer a shot. Young played a bit of third base and the corner outfield spots in Reno this year. Taylor, Brill and Clemmer satisfy the Nationals’ oft-used adage that you can never have enough arms. And with Taylor and Clemmer specifically, they both come from organizations with a strong track record of developing young pitchers. Procedurally, they will all be assigned to the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings. Come spring, though, the Nationals can sort them to any level of the system.
Since selling off at the trade deadline in July, the Nationals have claimed three players off waivers: right-handed reliever Patrick Murphy, first baseman Mike Ford and left-handed reliever Francisco Pérez. That’s been a roster-building strategy born of hitting the reset button for the first time in a decade. Add poaching from the MiLB Rule 5 Draft to the list.