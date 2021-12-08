The MLB lockout, the reason for this lull, has pushed the major league version of the Rule 5 draft until after a collective bargaining agreement is in place. On Wednesday, then, the qualifications to be available were tricky. Players could not be on their club’s 40-man roster or the 38-man roster for the Class AAA affiliate. And they had to be former high school draft picks or international free agents who signed in 2017 or earlier; or college players drafted in 2018 or earlier. So since the Nationals had plenty of space on their Class AAA roster — a requirement to make selections — they used the chance to add. For each pick, they paid $24,500 to the player’s original team.